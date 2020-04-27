Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Simulators Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gaming simulators market is poised to grow by USD 7.21 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.
The report on the global gaming simulators market provides a holistic analysis, market size & forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The market is driven by the integration of vr headsets. In addition, acceptance of 360-degree camera as next-generation technology in gaming simulator market is anticipated to boost the growth of the global gaming simulators market 2020-2024 as well.
Prominent Vendors
The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global gaming simulators market, including vendors such as 3D perception Inc., CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd., Cruden BV, CXC Simulations Ltd., D-BOX Technologies Inc., GTR Simulators Inc., Guillemot Corporation SA, Lean Games Ltd., Sony Corp. and The AEgis Technologies Group.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Component
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendors Covered
