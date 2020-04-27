Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Simulators Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gaming simulators market is poised to grow by USD 7.21 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.



The report on the global gaming simulators market provides a holistic analysis, market size & forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The market is driven by the integration of vr headsets. In addition, acceptance of 360-degree camera as next-generation technology in gaming simulator market is anticipated to boost the growth of the global gaming simulators market 2020-2024 as well.



Prominent Vendors



The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global gaming simulators market, including vendors such as 3D perception Inc., CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd., Cruden BV, CXC Simulations Ltd., D-BOX Technologies Inc., GTR Simulators Inc., Guillemot Corporation SA, Lean Games Ltd., Sony Corp. and The AEgis Technologies Group.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user placement

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Racing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Shooting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Flight - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component placement

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Component

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Market positioning of vendors

3D perception Inc.

CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd.

Cruden B.V.

CXC Simulations Ltd.

D-BOX Technologies Inc.

GTR Simulators, Inc.

Guillemot Corporation S.A.

Lean Games Ltd.

Sony Corp.

The AEgis Technologies Group

