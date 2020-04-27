Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The study period of the report is 2018-2028, however the forecast period is between 2020-2028.

The total market is estimated at around USD 10.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 14 billion in 2028, rising at a CAGR of around 4%. The fastest-growing segment is expected to be the Unmanned Platforms market, this market is expected to experience almost double-digit CAGR. The North American segment is expected to account for more than one-third of the segment.

Report Scope



The report covers 17 platforms in detailed across generations in the Guidance Systems sub-segment of the market Overview Chapter

The cost and performance parameters overs the cost and the performance across various generations of ATGM Systems.

A detailed PEST analysis to understand the Political, Economic, Social and Technology in the Global Anti-Tank Missile Systems Market

The Market Attractiveness of the Anti-Tank Missile Systems Market is analyzed in the Porter's Five forces.

The country analysis covers the top 10 ATGM Market based on the Export Import data across the past few years.

The basics of the Armored vehicle market, including the end user criteria are covered in this report.

The technologies chapter covers the key technologies that are expected to impact this market in the forecast period. A few technologies which are expected to impact this market are AI, Composites and UAV.

The market forecast chapter is done based on four segments namely region, mount, platform and operations.

The market opportunity chapter highlights the key areas which are expected to create higher market opportunities for the stakeholders in this market.

The Events Based Forecast chapter covers the major scenarios which could affect the forecast in this market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario

1.5 Who will benefit from this report?

1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.5.2 Defense Professionals

1.5.3 Policy Makers, Budget Planners and Decision Makers

1.5.4 Civil Government Leaders & Planners

1.5.5 Financial analysts, Investors, Consultants

1.6 Language



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Anti-Tank Missile Systems Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current Market Overview in the Global Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Market



3.1 Market Introduction

3.1.1 Guidance System

3.1.2 Cost and Performance Parameters

3.2 Current Market Overview

3.2.1 Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Classifications

3.2.2 Changing Dynamics of Armored Vehicles Market

3.2.3 Armored Material and its Capability

3.2.4 Armor Design Criteria

3.3 End User Criteria

3.3.1 Critical

3.3.2 High

3.3.3 Medium

3.3.4 US Defense Budget Analysis - Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems

3.4 Technology Analysis in the Global Anti-Tank Guided Missiles Market

3.4.1 Vehicle Protection

3.4.2 Passive Armor

3.4.3 Unmanned Platforms

3.4.4 Composites

3.4.5 AI

3.4.6 Network Centric Warfare

3.4.7 Remote Operated Weapons Station

3.4.8 Guidance Systems



4 Market Segmentation



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Defense Budget

5.1.2 Platform Upgrades

5.1.3 Increase in Global Conflicts

5.1.4 Urban Combat Environment

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Rise in Unmanned Aerial Platform

5.2.2 Active Protection Systems

5.3 Market Challenges

5.3.1 Cost

5.3.2 Project Overrun

5.3.3 Performance Parameters

5.4 PEST Analysis

5.4.1 Political

5.4.2 Economic

5.4.3 Social

5.4.4 Technology

5.5 Porter's Five Forces

5.5.1 Competitive Rivalry

5.5.2 Buyer Power

5.5.3 Threat of Substitute

5.5.4 Suppliers Power

5.5.5 Threat of new entrants



6 Country Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Imports

6.1.2 Exports

6.2 US Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 Import

6.2.3 Export

6.3 UK Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis

6.4 Russia Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis

6.5 France Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis

6.6 Israel Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis

6.7 Sweden Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis

6.8 Ukraine Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis

6.9 China Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis

6.10 Germany Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis

6.11 South Africa Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis

6.12 Conclusion



7 Market Forecast Global Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Market to 2028 By Operation

7.1 Total Global Market by Operation to 2028

7.2 Total ATGM Market by Operations to 2028

7.2.1 Manned Platform

7.2.2 Unmanned Platform



8 Market Forecast Global Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Market to 2028 By Platform

8.1 Total Global Market by Platform to 2028

8.2 Total ATGM Market by Platform to 2028

8.2.1 Land Platform

8.2.2 Airborne Platform



9 Market Forecast Global Anti-Tank Guided Missile Market to 2028 By Region

9.1 Total Global Market by Region to 2028

9.2 Total Global Market by Region (By Role) to 2028

9.2.1 North America

9.2.2 Europe

9.2.3 APAC

9.2.4 Middle East

9.2.5 Rest of the World

9.3 Total Global Market by Region (By Guidance) to 2028

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 APAC

9.3.4 Middle East

9.3.5 Rest of the World



10 Market Forecast Global ATGM Market to 2028 By Mount

10.1 Total Global Market by Mount to 2028

10.1.1 Shoulder Fired

10.1.2 Tripod Fired

10.1.3 Vehicle Fired



11 Opportunity Analysis

11.1 By Region

11.2 By Operation

11.3 By Platform

11.4 By Mounting

11.5 By End Use



12 Events Based Forecasts



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Rafael Defense

13.1.1 Company profile

13.1.2 Products & Services

13.1.3 Segment Revenue

13.1.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 3 years)

13.1.5 Recent contract wins

13.1.6 Recent Projects Completed

13.1.7 Strategic Alliances

13.1.8 SWOT Analysis

13.2 Rheinmetall Group

13.3 Elbit Systems

13.4 Northrop Grumman

13.5 Lockheed Martin

13.6 Raytheon

13.7 Denel SOC Ltd.

13.8 General Dynamics

13.9 Saab AB



14 Conclusions and Recommendations



