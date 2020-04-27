Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The study period of the report is 2018-2028, however the forecast period is between 2020-2028.
The total market is estimated at around USD 10.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 14 billion in 2028, rising at a CAGR of around 4%. The fastest-growing segment is expected to be the Unmanned Platforms market, this market is expected to experience almost double-digit CAGR. The North American segment is expected to account for more than one-third of the segment.
Report Scope
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario
1.5 Who will benefit from this report?
1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers
1.5.2 Defense Professionals
1.5.3 Policy Makers, Budget Planners and Decision Makers
1.5.4 Civil Government Leaders & Planners
1.5.5 Financial analysts, Investors, Consultants
1.6 Language
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Anti-Tank Missile Systems Market Trends and Insights
2.2 Top Five Major Findings
2.3 Major Conclusion
2.4 Important Tables and Graphs
3 Current Market Overview in the Global Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Market
3.1 Market Introduction
3.1.1 Guidance System
3.1.2 Cost and Performance Parameters
3.2 Current Market Overview
3.2.1 Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Classifications
3.2.2 Changing Dynamics of Armored Vehicles Market
3.2.3 Armored Material and its Capability
3.2.4 Armor Design Criteria
3.3 End User Criteria
3.3.1 Critical
3.3.2 High
3.3.3 Medium
3.3.4 US Defense Budget Analysis - Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems
3.4 Technology Analysis in the Global Anti-Tank Guided Missiles Market
3.4.1 Vehicle Protection
3.4.2 Passive Armor
3.4.3 Unmanned Platforms
3.4.4 Composites
3.4.5 AI
3.4.6 Network Centric Warfare
3.4.7 Remote Operated Weapons Station
3.4.8 Guidance Systems
4 Market Segmentation
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increase in Defense Budget
5.1.2 Platform Upgrades
5.1.3 Increase in Global Conflicts
5.1.4 Urban Combat Environment
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Rise in Unmanned Aerial Platform
5.2.2 Active Protection Systems
5.3 Market Challenges
5.3.1 Cost
5.3.2 Project Overrun
5.3.3 Performance Parameters
5.4 PEST Analysis
5.4.1 Political
5.4.2 Economic
5.4.3 Social
5.4.4 Technology
5.5 Porter's Five Forces
5.5.1 Competitive Rivalry
5.5.2 Buyer Power
5.5.3 Threat of Substitute
5.5.4 Suppliers Power
5.5.5 Threat of new entrants
6 Country Analysis
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Imports
6.1.2 Exports
6.2 US Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis
6.2.1 Introduction
6.2.2 Import
6.2.3 Export
6.3 UK Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis
6.4 Russia Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis
6.5 France Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis
6.6 Israel Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis
6.7 Sweden Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis
6.8 Ukraine Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis
6.9 China Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis
6.10 Germany Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis
6.11 South Africa Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Analysis
6.12 Conclusion
7 Market Forecast Global Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Market to 2028 By Operation
7.1 Total Global Market by Operation to 2028
7.2 Total ATGM Market by Operations to 2028
7.2.1 Manned Platform
7.2.2 Unmanned Platform
8 Market Forecast Global Anti-Tank Guided Missile Systems Market to 2028 By Platform
8.1 Total Global Market by Platform to 2028
8.2 Total ATGM Market by Platform to 2028
8.2.1 Land Platform
8.2.2 Airborne Platform
9 Market Forecast Global Anti-Tank Guided Missile Market to 2028 By Region
9.1 Total Global Market by Region to 2028
9.2 Total Global Market by Region (By Role) to 2028
9.2.1 North America
9.2.2 Europe
9.2.3 APAC
9.2.4 Middle East
9.2.5 Rest of the World
9.3 Total Global Market by Region (By Guidance) to 2028
9.3.1 North America
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 APAC
9.3.4 Middle East
9.3.5 Rest of the World
10 Market Forecast Global ATGM Market to 2028 By Mount
10.1 Total Global Market by Mount to 2028
10.1.1 Shoulder Fired
10.1.2 Tripod Fired
10.1.3 Vehicle Fired
11 Opportunity Analysis
11.1 By Region
11.2 By Operation
11.3 By Platform
11.4 By Mounting
11.5 By End Use
12 Events Based Forecasts
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Rafael Defense
13.1.1 Company profile
13.1.2 Products & Services
13.1.3 Segment Revenue
13.1.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 3 years)
13.1.5 Recent contract wins
13.1.6 Recent Projects Completed
13.1.7 Strategic Alliances
13.1.8 SWOT Analysis
13.2 Rheinmetall Group
13.3 Elbit Systems
13.4 Northrop Grumman
13.5 Lockheed Martin
13.6 Raytheon
13.7 Denel SOC Ltd.
13.8 General Dynamics
13.9 Saab AB
14 Conclusions and Recommendations
