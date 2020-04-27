Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Malware Analysis Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Organization Size; Deployment; Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The EU has taken several initiatives including Smart Anything Everywhere (SAE) and ICT Innovations for Manufacturing SMEs (I4MS) for the SMEs in the region to test and implement digital innovations in their business processes. This was introduced in collaboration with the Digital Innovation Hubs, Research & Technology Organizations, and Academic Institutions. Such developments are expected to create demand for malware analysis tools.
In March 2019, a new EU Cybersecurity Act was approved by the European Parliament. The new regulation creates an EU cyber security certification framework. This framework is envisioned to escalate the transparency of the cyber security guarantee of ICT products, services as well as processes, and thus enhance trust and assist end-users to make well-informed choices. Such factors are likely to drive the malware analysis market.
On the basis of industrial vertical, the BFSI segment led the malware analysis market, by end user in 2018 with a decent market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks due to huge financial and personal data of customers on systems. Hence, the BFSI sector is more inclined towards the adoption of efficient security solutions to protect their systems and data from cyber-attacks.
Some of the key players present in malware analysis are AT&T Inc, AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom, Inc , among others.
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
5. Europe Malware Analysis Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Cyber Attack Enhancing the Malware Analysis Market
5.1.2 Acceptance of IoT Across Vertical
5.1.3 Government Initiatives Driving the Malware Analysis Market
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Demand of Skilled workforce
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Implementation of Digital Solution
5.3.2 Shift Towards Cloud and BYOD
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Deep Learning and Machine Learning for Malware Classification
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Malware analysis Market - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Europe Malware analysis
6.2 Europe Malware Analysis Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Europe Malware analysis Market Analysis - By Component
7.1 Overview
7.2 Europe Malware Analysis Market Breakdown, By Component, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Solution
7.4 Service
8. Europe Malware Analysis Market Analysis - By Organizational Size
8.1 Overview
8.2 Europe Malware Analysis Market Breakdown, By Organizational size, 2018 & 2027
8.3 SMEs
8.4 Large Enterprises
9. Europe Malware analysis Market Analysis - By Deployment
9.1 Overview
9.2 Europe Malware Analysis Market Breakdown, By Deployment, 2018 & 2027
9.3 Cloud-based
9.4 On-premises
10. Malware analysis Market Analysis - By Industry vertical
10.1 Overview
10.2 Malware Analysis Market Breakdown, By Industry vertical, 2018 & 2027
10.3 BFSI
10.4 Government
10.5 Healthcare
10.6 IT & Telecom
10.7 Manufacturing
11. Europe Malware analysis Market - Country Analysis
11.1 Europe Malware Analysis Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Europe Malware Analysis Market Breakdown, by Country
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative
12.3 Merger and Acquisition
12.4 New Development
13. Company Profiles
14. Appendix
