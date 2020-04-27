NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

April 27, 2020 at 12:00 EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200427104613_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-24

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 14,116 Unit price: 1 EUR

(2): Volume: 10,884 Unit price: 0.99 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 25,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.99565 EUR