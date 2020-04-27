We refer to the summons to bondholder meetings sent 7. april. 2020

* ISIN: NO 001 0590441 Havila Shipping ASA Senior Secured Callable Bond Issue 2010/2016 (HAVI04 Havila Clipper)

* ISIN: NO 001 0605033 Havila Shipping ASA Senior Secured Callable Bond Issue 2011/2017 (HAVI07 Havila Subsea)

Bondholdlers' Meeting have been helt today and the Proposal was adobetd according to the voting requirements in both loans.

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act