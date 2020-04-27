Claire Roper-Browning is the Head of Marketing and Student Recruitment for Heriot-Watt University’s Dubai campus. In this role, she brings a deep understanding of the student journey, success in identification and marketing of the programme value proposition and works effectively with a wide range of stakeholders as part of the student enrollment process. She also works closely with schools in the UAE and internationally to engage their students with a range of initiatives offered by Heriot-Watt University, including outreach for on-campus activities. She holds an MBA from Durham University Business School. Claire is an avid photographer and likes to train with her community triathlon team in her free time.

Claire Roper-Browning is the Head of Marketing and Student Recruitment for Heriot-Watt University’s Dubai campus. In this role, she brings a deep understanding of the student journey, success in identification and marketing of the programme value proposition and works effectively with a wide range of stakeholders as part of the student enrollment process. She also works closely with schools in the UAE and internationally to engage their students with a range of initiatives offered by Heriot-Watt University, including outreach for on-campus activities. She holds an MBA from Durham University Business School. Claire is an avid photographer and likes to train with her community triathlon team in her free time.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heriot-Watt University today announced the launch of a new scholarship scheme that will run only for the duration of the holy month of Ramadan. Called the Heriot-Watt University Dubai (HWUD) Community Awards, these special scholarships offer students the opportunity to receive a fee reduction of AED 8,000.

Speaking on the occasion, Claire Roper-Browning, Head of Marketing and Student Recruitment of Heriot-Watt University Dubai campus said,“Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and self-improvement, but equally, it is about the importance of giving back to the community. The HWUD Community Awards are therefore our way of supporting those in need during this annual observance and we hope these awards will help deserving students build their future. ”

The HWUD Community Award will be awarded to any student (foundation, undergraduate or postgraduate) applying and paying the tuition fee deposit by the required deadline of June 1, 2020. To avail of this discount, students must apply and pay 10% of their tuition fees as a non-refundable, advance payment against their tuition fee. UAE based students must also provide the required post-dated cheques for their tuition fees.

The award is applicable for students who have received an Unconditional Offer Letter or a Conditional Offer Letter from Heriot-Watt University. Students who have received the Conditional Offer Letter must provide the remaining documents in order to proceed with receiving the Unconditional Offer Letter before the start of the academic year. Heriot-Watt University Dubai Undergraduate students completing their degree by January 2020 are also eligible to apply for this discount when applying for a postgraduate programme.

The Community Award amount will be distributed equally across the Instalment plan for the first year of study and the deadline for availing the discount is 23rd May 2020.

For more details, visit https://www.hw.ac.uk/dubai/study/fees/scholarships.htm

Heriot-Watt University was invited to open a campus in Dubai 14-years-ago courtesy of its international reputation for delivering first-class education, particularly in science and engineering, and producing globally employable graduates. For more information on the courses currently available at Heriot-Watt’s Dubai campus visit https://www.hw.ac.uk/dubai.htm

-END-

About Heriot-Watt University Dubai

As the first British university to set up a campus in Dubai in 2005, and the only one with a five-star accreditation by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Heriot-Watt University Dubai has established itself as a pioneer in the higher education market in the UAE. The University’s reputation for world-class teaching and practical, leading-edge research combined with its strong links to business and industry, has seen it attract a thriving population of undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai offers an extensive range of programmes and disciplines, spanning postgraduate and undergraduate courses. Heriot-Watt graduates are highly employable and sought after by the best organizations worldwide, with over 90% in graduate level jobs or further study within six months of graduation.

For more information, please visit https://www.hw.ac.uk/dubai.htm

Attachments

Reem Dabat Heriot-Watt Dubai +97145610323 r.dabat@hw.ac.uk