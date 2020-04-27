Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis on the market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges in the global mobile power generation equipment rental market. The report includes a vendor analysis covering key industry players.

The market is driven by increasing infrastructural activities. In addition, rising demand from the mining and oil and gas industry is anticipated to boost market growth.

This global mobile power generation equipment rentals market is segmented as below:

Product:

  • Generator
  • Turbine

Geographic Segmentation:

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

The report provides a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global mobile power generation equipment rentals market, including Aggreko Plc, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., Siemens AG and United Rentals Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Generator - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Turbine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aggreko Plc
  • APR Energy
  • Ashtead Group Plc
  • Atlas Copco AB
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • Cummins Inc.
  • Generac Power Systems Inc.
  • Herc Holdings Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • United Rentals, Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a20b55

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900