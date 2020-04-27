Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides analysis on the market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges in the global mobile power generation equipment rental market. The report includes a vendor analysis covering key industry players.



The market is driven by increasing infrastructural activities. In addition, rising demand from the mining and oil and gas industry is anticipated to boost market growth.



This global mobile power generation equipment rentals market is segmented as below:



Product:

Generator

Turbine

Geographic Segmentation:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

The report provides a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global mobile power generation equipment rentals market, including Aggreko Plc, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., Siemens AG and United Rentals Inc.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Generator - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Turbine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aggreko Plc

APR Energy

Ashtead Group Plc

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc.

Siemens AG

United Rentals, Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a20b55

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900