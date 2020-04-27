ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
(the “Company”)
27 April 2020
Publication of Article of Association
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.
A copy of the Articles of Association have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.
