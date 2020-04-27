ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

(the “Company”)

27 April 2020

Publication of Article of Association

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Articles of Association have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

Contacts

Andy Lewis

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 3201 7754