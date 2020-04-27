Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Masks (N95 Respirators & Other Surgical Masks) Market Report 2020-2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Masks (N95 Respirators & Other Surgical Masks) Market Report 2020-2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth covers this critical market and the impact on it from the COVID-19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) which play a critical role in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider masks (n95 respirators and other surgical masks) market, and compares it with other markets.



The global masks (N95 & other surgical masks) market is expected to grow from $1 billion in 2019 to about $8.1 billion in 2020, as there is a massive surge in demand owing to the preventive measures being taken across the globe against the spread of COVID-19. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $1.3 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2023. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the masks market in 2019.



The masks market is experiencing an exponential growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is because the COVID-19 is a severe acute respiratory syndrome, which can be transmitted through airborne droplets, which masks can potentially block. Masks are therefore essential equipment for staff dealing with infectious patients. In addition, many other workers and individuals are using face masks as a precautionary measure.



Rise in outbreak of airborne diseases contributed to the growth of the masks market.



Airborne transmission of infectious agents refers to the transmission of disease caused by dissemination of droplet nuclei that remain infectious when suspended in air over long distance and time. Precautions that create a barrier and procedures that decrease or eliminate the microbe in the environment or on personal belongings, form the basis of interrupting transmission of direct contact diseases. The spread of airborne diseases like seasonal influenza kills 200-500 thousand people annually, influenza A (H1N1) caused 17,000 deaths worldwide, many among whom were healthy adults.



In 2002-2003, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) killed more than 700 people and spread into 37 countries causing a cost of $18 billion in Asia. These recent outbreaks remind us of the potential for a pandemic such as the Spanish flu of 1918-1920 which killed 50-100 million people and now it is the recent outbreak of COVID-19. This is expected to drive the growth of the masks market by several folds in the short term.



Concerns regarding the disposal of non-woven disposables have always been a major challenge.



Non-woven disposable surgical masks are made up of poly propylene which is a non-biodegradable material which cannot be decomposed by natural means. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, containers and packaging are a huge portion of solid waste in the United States - 77.9 million tons of packaging waste was generated in 2015 alone. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the disposable surgical mask market as regulatory agencies will take stringent actions regarding disposal of these non-biodegradable masks. This may have a negative impact on the market.



The shift towards disposable devices in developed countries is one of the major trends in the market.



Disposable masks eliminate the need for product sterilization and reduce cross-contamination with other reusable products. They are also cost-effective, and prevent contamination and reduce hospital stay, whereas reusable non-woven, masks need to be decontaminated, washed, sterilized for every reuse. Although, reusable surgical face masks can be sterilized and laundered for reuse but are less protective and more time-consuming for production as well as washing and sterilization for reuse. According to the FDA, surgical masks are not intended to be used more than once. This can rise the adoption of disposable respiratory masks. Disposable surgical face masks are often perceived to have protective advantages over reusable surgical face masks as they must be immediately discarded as bio-hazardous materials.



Major players in the N95 respirators and other surgical masks market are 3M Company, Smith and Nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Medline Industries, Johnson and Johnson, DUKAL Corporation, Key Surgical, DYNAREX, CM, and ZHONGT.



