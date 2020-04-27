Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Epidemiology Perspective
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Incident Cases of Acute Kidney Injury, Discharge Diagnosed Cases of Acute Kidney Injury, Stage-Wise Discharged Diagnosed Cases of Acute Kidney Injury, Risk Factor Associated Acute Kidney Injury Cases and Renal Transplantation Associated Delayed Graft Function scenario of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Epidemiology Segmentation
1. Key Insights
2. Acute Kidney Injury Market (AKI): Overview at a Glance
3. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI): Disease Background and Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Symptoms
3.3. Types of Acute Kidney Injury
3.4. Stages Classification
3.5. Risk Factors
3.6. Etiology
3.7. Pathophysiology
3.8. Biomarkers
3.9. Diagnosis
4. Epidemiology and Patient Population
4.1. Key Findings
4.2. 7MM Total Incident Patient Population of AKI
4.3. 7MM Total Discharge Diagnosed Population of AKI
5. United States
5.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.2. Acute Kidney Injury Incident Cases in the US
5.3. Acute Kidney Injury Discharge Diagnosed Cases in the US
5.4. Acute Kidney Injury Stage-Wise Discharged Diagnosed Cases in the US
5.5. Acute Kidney Injury Risk Factor Associated Cases in the US
5.6. Acute Kidney Injury Renal Transplantation Associated Delayed Graft Function Cases in the US
6. EU5
6.1. Assumptions and Rationale
6.2. Germany
6.2.1. Acute Kidney Injury Incident Cases in Germany
6.2.2. Acute Kidney Injury Discharge Diagnosed Cases in Germany
6.2.3. Acute Kidney Injury Stage-Wise Discharged Diagnosed Cases in Germany
6.2.4. Acute Kidney Injury Risk Factor Associated Cases in Germany
6.2.5. Acute Kidney Injury Renal Transplantation Associated Delayed Graft Function Cases in Germany
6.3. France
6.4. Italy
6.5. Spain
6.6. United Kingdom
7. Japan
7.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale
7.1.2. Acute Kidney Injury Incident Cases in Japan
7.1.3. Acute Kidney Injury Discharge Diagnosed Cases Japan
7.1.4. Acute Kidney Injury Stage-Wise Discharge Diagnosed Cases in Japan
7.1.5. Acute Kidney Injury Risk Factor Associated Cases in Japan
7.1.6. Acute Kidney Injury Renal Transplantation Associated Delayed Graft Function Cases in Japan
