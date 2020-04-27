Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Epidemiology Perspective



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Diagnosed Prevalence of Associated Comorbidities in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in the 7 major markets was found to be 27,685 in 2017. In case of DMD patients in the United States, the diagnosed prevalent cases were 16,840 in 2017.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) patients were found to be maximum in the age-group 8-13 year and 14-19 year in the United States, which was 4,757 and 4,714 respectively in 2017.

In EU5 countries the diagnosed prevalence was found to be 27,685 in 2017 which is expected to rise in the forecast period 2020-2030.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), Total Diagnosed and Treated Cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

Report Highlights

Eleven Year Forecast of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

7MM Coverage

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Different age groups have been considered to develop the forecast model such as 2-7, 8-13, 20-25 and >25. Out of which the highest diagnosed prevalent age group was 8-13 years old.

Report also covers Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, including several mutations such as Large Mutations, Small Mutations and Point Mutations with major proportion for deletions in Large Mutations subgroup.

Diagnosed Prevalence of Associated Comorbidities in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The publisher has also estimated ocuurence of associated comorbidities due to DMD, which include Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Cardiomyopathy and others.

Key Questions Answered

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)?

What is the historical Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)?

Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

Key Topics Covered



1 Key Insights



2 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Market Overview at a Glance



3 Disease Background and Overview: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Clinical Manifestations

3.3 Causes

3.3.1 Occurrence of Duchenne in Family

3.4 Inheritance of DMD

3.4.1 Females and DMD

3.5 Pathophysiology

3.6 Biomarkers

3.6.1 Tissue Composition

3.6.2 Genetic Makers

3.6.3 Proteins

3.6.4 Lipids and Metabolites

3.6.5 MicroRNA

3.7 Risk Factors

3.8 Diagnosis

3.9 Disease Progression



4 Recognized Establishments

4.1 United States

4.2 Europe

4.3 Japan



5 Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1 Key Findings

5.1 7MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)



6 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

6.1 United States

6.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale

6.1.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in the United States

6.1.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in the United States

6.1.4 Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in the United States

6.1.5 Diagnosed Prevalence of Associated Comorbidities in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in the United States

6.2 EU5 Countries

6.3 Germany

6.4 France

6.5 Italy

6.6 Spain

6.7 United Kingdom

6.8 Japan



