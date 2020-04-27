New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05889383/?utm_source=GNW

84 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period. Our reports on electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the decreasing prices of lithium-ion battery boost adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications, and BTMS integrated with TMS of other electric drive components. In addition, decreasing prices of lithium-ion battery boost adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market analysis include battery type segment and geographic landscapes.



The electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market is segmented as below:

By Battery Type

• Li-ion

• Lead-acid

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the vertical integration by EV OEMS as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market sizing

• Electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market forecast

• Electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05889383/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001