On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 20 - 24 April:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,254,683 1,052,002,899 20 April 2020 15,000 833.42 12,501,361 21 April 2020 25,000 820.79 20,519,710 22 April 2020 9,367 808.65 7,574,594 23 April 2020 10,000 815.73 8,157,299 24 April 2020 22,409 814.55 18,253,294 Total, 20 – 24 April 2020 81,776 67,006,258 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 24 April 2020* 35,600 819.39 29,170,206 Accumulated under the programme 1,372,059 1,148,179,363 * According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,530,213 own B shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.

