Transactions during 20 - 24 April
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 20 - 24 April:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,254,683
|1,052,002,899
|20 April 2020
|15,000
|833.42
|12,501,361
|21 April 2020
|25,000
|820.79
|20,519,710
|22 April 2020
|9,367
|808.65
|7,574,594
|23 April 2020
|10,000
|815.73
|8,157,299
|24 April 2020
|22,409
|814.55
|18,253,294
|Total, 20 – 24 April 2020
|81,776
|67,006,258
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 24 April 2020*
|35,600
|819.39
|29,170,206
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,372,059
|1,148,179,363
|* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,530,213 own B shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
