SP Group A/S has set new sales record for a quarter. All our 26 productions plants around the world are up running and our sales and service companies are working. So far, we have no employees who have been found infected with Corona virus and we do all we can to protect each other, our partners and our relatives during the Corona crisis. Please see attached announcement.
Attachment
SP Group A/S
Søndersø, DENMARK
Meddelelse nr. 22 - Trading update ENG - 27 04 20FILE URL | Copy the link below
SP Group A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: