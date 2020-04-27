Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drone Package Delivery Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Drone Package Delivery Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in requirement of fog computing to easily upload massive amount of data & ease of communication in drones, increasing usage of Internet of Things (IoT) in delivery drones ecosystem and advancements in aerial delivery drones that function smoothly in all geographically areas.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rise in Requirement of Fog Computing to Easily Upload Massive Amount of Data & Ease of Communication in Drones

3.1.2 Increasing Usage of Internet of Things (IoT) in Delivery Drones Ecosystem

3.1.3 Advancements in Aerial Delivery Drones that Function Smoothly in all Geographically Areas

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Drone Package Delivery Market, By Range

4.1 Short Range (< 25 Kilometers)

4.2 Long Range (>25 Kilometers)



5 Drone Package Delivery Market, By Solution

5.1 Platform

5.1.1 Multirotor

5.1.2 Hybrid

5.1.3 Fixed Wing

5.2 Infrastructure

5.2.1 Micro-Fulfillment Centers

5.2.2 Landing Pads

5.2.3 Ground Control Stations

5.2.4 Charging Stations

5.3 Service

5.3.1 Retail Goods Delivery

5.3.2 Postal Delivery

5.3.3 Medical Aids Delivery

5.3.4 Food Delivery

5.4 Software

5.4.1 Computer Vision

5.4.2 Fleet Management

5.4.3 Inventory Management

5.4.4 Live Tracking

5.4.5 Route Planning and Optimizing



6 Drone Package Delivery Market, By Package Size

6.1 2-5 Kilograms

6.2 >5 Kilograms

6.3 < 2 Kilograms



7 Drone Package Delivery Market, By Duration

7.1 Short Duration (< 30 Minutes)

7.2 Long Duration (>30 Minutes)



8 Drone Package Delivery Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Zipline

10.2 Workhorse Group Inc.

10.3 Wing Aviation LLC

10.4 United Parcel Service of America Inc.

10.5 Skycart Inc.

10.6 Matternet Inc.

10.7 Flytrex

10.8 Flirtey

10.9 Fedex

10.10 Edronic

10.11 Dronescan

10.12 Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

10.13 DHL International GmbH

10.14 Cheetah Logistics Technology

10.15 Boeing

10.16 Amazon Inc

10.17 Altitude Angel

10.18 Airbus S.A.S.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lsq4tx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900