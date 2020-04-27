Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing focus on preventive healthcare, unexplored therapeutic applications and large undiagnosed and untreated population.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Focus on Preventive Healthcare

3.1.2 Unexplored Therapeutic Applications

3.1.3 Large Undiagnosed and Untreated Population

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market, By Application

4.1 Preventive Applications

4.1.1 Prediabetes

4.1.2 Obesity

4.1.3 Nutrition

4.1.4 Lifestyle Management

4.1.5 Other Preventive Applications

4.2 Treatment/Care-Related Applications

4.2.1 Substance Use Disorders & Addiction Management

4.2.2 Smoking Cessation

4.2.3 Rehabilitation & Patient Care

4.2.4 Musculoskeletal Disorders

4.2.5 Medication Adherence

4.2.6 Gastrointensinal Disorders

4.2.7 Diabetes

4.2.8 Chronic Respiratory Disease

4.2.9 Central Nervous System

4.2.10 Cardiovascular Diseases

4.2.11 Other Treatment/Care-Related Applications



5 Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market, By Sales Channel

5.1 B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

5.1.1 Patients

5.1.2 Caregivers

5.2 B2B (Business-to-Business)

5.2.1 Providers

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2.3 Payers

5.2.4 Employers

5.2.5 Other Buyers



6 Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.1.1 U.S.

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 U.K.

6.2.3 Italy

6.2.4 France

6.2.5 Spain

6.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 Japan

6.3.3 India

6.3.4 Australia

6.3.5 New Zealand

6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.2 UAE

6.4.3 Rest of Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Rest of Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.6.1 South Africa

6.6.2 Others



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Wellthy Therapeutics

8.2 Welldoc

8.3 Proteus Digital Health

8.4 Propeller Health

8.5 Pear Therapeutics

8.6 Omada Health

8.7 Noom

8.8 Mindstrong Health

8.9 Mango Health Inc.

8.10 Livongo Health

8.11 Kaia Health

8.12 Happify

8.13 Ginger

8.14 Cognoa

8.15 Click Therapeutics

8.16 Canary Health

8.17 Better Therapeutics

8.18 Ayogo Health

8.19 Akili Interactive Labs

8.20 2Morrow



