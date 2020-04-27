Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personalized Nutrition Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Personalized Nutrition Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include evolving lifestyles in developing nations, rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and rising disposable income.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Type Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Evolving Lifestyles in Developing Nations

3.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases

3.1.3 Rising Disposable Income

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Personalized Nutrition Market, By Dosage Forms

4.1 Tablets

4.2 Powders

4.3 Liquids

4.4 Capsule



5 Personalized Nutrition Market, By Product Type

5.1 Functional Food

5.1.1 Carotenoids

5.1.2 Proteins

5.1.3 Fibers

5.1.4 Minerals

5.1.5 Prebiotics & Probiotics

5.1.6 Vitamins

5.1.7 Fatty Acids

5.2 Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals

5.2.1 Amino Acids

5.2.2 Enzymes

5.2.3 Vitamins

5.2.4 Proteins

5.2.5 Botanicals

5.2.6 Minerals

5.3 Sports Nutragenomics

5.4 Digitalized DNA-based Diet

5.5 Active Measurement (Programs)

5.6 Standard Measurement

5.7 Functional Beverage

5.7.1 Smart Drinks

5.7.2 Sports and Performance Drinks



6 Personalized Nutrition Market, By Tool Type

6.1 Wearable

6.2 Genetic Test kits

6.3 Interactive Apps

6.4 Food Labels

6.5 Portable Gadgets



7 Personalized Nutrition Market, By Application

7.1 Inherited Diseases

7.2 Additional Supplements

7.3 Lifestyle Diseases

7.4 Medicinal Supplements

7.5 Sports Nutrition

7.6 Standard Supplements (Health Nutrition)



8 Personalized Nutrition Market, By End User

8.1 Wellness & Fitness Centers

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Ambulatory Care

8.4 Clinics

8.5 Home Care

8.6 Institutions

8.7 Direct-To-Consumer



9 Personalized Nutrition Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Amway

11.2 Balchem Corporation

11.3 BASF SE

11.4 Baze

11.5 Biogeniq

11.6 Daytwo Inc.

11.7 DNAFit

11.8 DSM

11.9 GX Sciences, Inc.

11.10 Habit Food Personalized, LLC

11.11 Helix

11.12 Metagenics, Inc.

11.13 MindBodyGreen

11.14 NutriGenomix

11.15 Persona



