ZIONSVILLE, Ind., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 120Water , a comprehensive digital water platform in use at more than 180,000 locations across the nation, expanded its leadership team with two key hires. Laura Breedlove joined the company as senior vice president of technology, and Diana Nolting was named vice president of product.



As senior vice president of technology, Breedlove will lead the company’s technology and processes to drive business and customer success. Breedlove is a respected technology executive and was named the 2016 CTO of the year by the Indianapolis Business Journal. At the time, Breedlove was chief technology officer of hc1.com, a leading healthcare cloud-based company. She joins 120Water from Terminus, an account-based marketing company, where she served as vice president of data strategy. Terminus acquired email signature marketing platform Sigstr in January 2020, where Breedlove was vice president, product and engineering.

As vice president of product, Nolting will be responsible for defining and driving 120Water’s aggressive product strategy, including product planning and product marketing. Nolting joins 120Water from Anvl, a workforce-first safety software company, where she served as director of product. She also has held product and marketing positions at Bluelock, the Indianapolis Indians, and Emmis Communications. Nolting is the co-founder of Teacher TechConnect Initiative, an effort to build lasting relationships between teachers and IT executives in central Indiana. She also is co-organizer of ProductTank Indianapolis, a meetup for product managers.

“120Water is the fastest growing digital water company in the country, and we are making strategic hires to round out our leadership team in order to manage and further accelerate our growth,” said Megan Glover, CEO of 120Water. “Laura and Diana are two highly-regarded technology executives in Indianapolis, and we look forward to tapping their expertise as we enter the next phase of our growth.”

About 120Water

Water professionals across the country rely on 120Water to streamline and modernize their most complex drinking water initiatives. The 120Water platform consists of sample & filter kits, cloud-based software, and services used to manage and execute water programs at scale while saving operational resources. 120Water solutions are used in 180,000 locations across the United States for clients including the city of Newark (NJ), Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, Chicago Public Schools, Indiana Finance Authority, and Mott McDonald. More information is available at 120WaterAudit.com and on Twitter @120WaterAudit.

For information contact:

