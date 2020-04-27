HAIFA, Israel, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading regenerative medicine company developing a platform of novel biological therapeutic products, cordially invites investors, the media, and the public to join a signing ceremony and analyst & investor call on Thursday, April 30, 2020.



Signing Ceremony: 10:00h CEST / 11:00 IDT/ 4 :00 am EDT

Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Bio-Convergence in Health between the European Investment Bank and Israel Innovation Authority of the State of Israel



Signing of Finance Contract on Innovation Cell Therapies (EGFF) between the European Investment Bank and Pluristem.

Bio-Convergence Health is a collaboration between Israel and Europe to advance technological and investment alliances.

As previously announced, the European Investment Bank is providing a €50 million non-dilutive financing to Pluristem in support of the Company’s research and development in the EU to further advance its regenerative cell therapy platform, and to assist moving the products in its pipeline to market, with a special focus on clinical development of PLX cells as a treatment for complications associated with COVID-19.

The half-hour signing ceremony will be live streamed at: https://signing-ceremony.eu/

Investor & Analyst Call: 15:00h CEST / 16:00h IDT / 09:00 am EDT

The European Investment Bank, kENUP Foundation and Pluristem will conduct a call to discuss the €50 million financing. Analysts are invited to ask questions during the Q&A session. The public is invited to listen to the call at: https://signing-ceremony.eu/

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.

Investment Plan for Europe

The Investment Plan for Europe (the Juncker Plan) is one of the EU's key actions to boost investment in Europe, thereby creating jobs and fostering growth. To this end, smarter use will be made of new and existing financial resources. The EIB Group, consisting of the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund, is playing a vital role in this investment plan. With guarantees from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the EIB and EIF are able to take on a higher share of project risk, encouraging private investors to participate in the projects. In addition to EFSI, the new European Investment Advisory Hub (EIAH) helps public and private sector project promoters to structure investment projects more professionally. The projects and agreements approved under EFSI (European Fund for Strategic Investments) so far are expected to mobilise almost €466 billion of investments and will benefit over 1 million start-ups and SMEs (Small Medium Enterprises) in the 27 Member States.

About kENUP Foundation

kENUP is a global partnership in innovation, promoting research based innovation for Europe with public and societal benefit. kENUP develops projects to pursue market-leading positions for European innovation businesses. In this capacity, kENUP is supporting the execution of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI, the so-called “Juncker Plan”), alongside its successor EFSI 2.0 and of the current InvestEU Fund. kENUP is a not-for-profit organization established as a foundation in the Republic of Malta by Public Deed on November 6, 2014. kENUP’s activities are published in the European Transparency Register.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company developing novel placenta-based cell therapy product candidates. The Company has reported robust clinical trial data in multiple indications for its patented PLX cell product candidates and is currently conducting late stage clinical trials in several indications. PLX cell product candidates are believed to release a range of therapeutic proteins in response to inflammation, ischemia, muscle trauma, hematological disorders and radiation damage. The cells are grown using the Company's proprietary three-dimensional expansion technology and can be administered to patients off-the-shelf, without tissue matching. Pluristem has a strong intellectual property position; a Company-owned and operated GMP-certified manufacturing and research facility; strategic relationships with major research institutions; and a seasoned management team.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluristem is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its expectation to receive the financing from the EIB, the belief that the financing will support its research and development in the EU to further advance its regenerative cell therapy platform, to assist moving the products in its pipeline to market, with a special focus on clinical development of PLX cells as a treatment for complications associated with COVID-19. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Pluristem only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; Pluristem may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials; Pluristem’s products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, Pluristem’s technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; Pluristem may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with Pluristem’s process; Pluristem’s products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; results of preclinical studies may not correlate with the results of human clinical trials; Pluristem’s patents may not be sufficient; Pluristem’s products may harm recipients; changes in legislation may adversely impact Pluristem; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Pluristem to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluristem undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluristem, reference is made to Pluristem's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.