Evli Bank Plc (business code 0533755-0) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total percent of votes of Oy Fincorp Ab has exceed the threshold of 15 percent of Evli Bank Plc’s total number of voting rights.

Evli Bank Plc’s share capital comprises of 23,901,420 shares, of which 15,015,651 are A-shares and 8,885,769 are B-shares. Each A-share entitles its holder to twenty (20) votes and each B-share to one (1) vote. The total number of votes is 309,198,789.

Oy Fincorp Ab’s ownership of Evli Bank Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.47% of shares 15.14% of votes - 11.47% of shares 15.14% of votes 23,901,420 shares and 309,198,789 votes Positions of previous notification 11.45% of shares 15.00% of votes - 11.45% of shares

15.00% of votes



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000170915 (Evli Series B-share) 420,991 shares and 420,991 votes 4.74% of shares and 4.74% of votes FI0009015630 (Evli series A-share) 2,319,780 shares and 46,395,600 votes 15.45% of shares and 15.45% of votes SUBTOTAL 2,740,771 shares and 46,816,591 votes 11.47% of shares and 15.14% of votes

The total percent of votes of Oy Fincorp Ab reached 15.00 percent on October 24, 2019, which was flagged on October 24, 2019. In December, Evli Bank Plc's other shareholder converted A shares into B shares, as a result of which the number of votes of the flagger increased by 0.0073 percent to 15.0073 percent. No flagging notification was made for this event. With Evli Bank Plc's new conversion made on April 24, 2020, in which the A shares of other shareholders were converted into B shares, the number of votes of the person required to flag increased to 15.14%.





