Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on April 27, 2020, at 13:00 Finnish time





VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the provider of application management services for Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft SharePoint environments. The procurement consists of application management tasks and services related to maintenance and development of an O365 cloud environment and on-premise SharePoint 2019 environment.

The length of the agreement period is three years. Additionally, the customer reserves an option for continuing the agreement for two (2) years, one year at a time. The procurement's estimated total value (excluding VAT) for the agreement period is EUR 2,500,000.

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd is part of Finland's innovation system and falls within the mandate of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. VTT provides research and innovation services for private and public sectors.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.







Espoo, April 27, 2020

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO





Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com