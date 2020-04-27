Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on April 27, 2020, at 13:00 Finnish time
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the provider of application management services for Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft SharePoint environments. The procurement consists of application management tasks and services related to maintenance and development of an O365 cloud environment and on-premise SharePoint 2019 environment.
The length of the agreement period is three years. Additionally, the customer reserves an option for continuing the agreement for two (2) years, one year at a time. The procurement's estimated total value (excluding VAT) for the agreement period is EUR 2,500,000.
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd is part of Finland's innovation system and falls within the mandate of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. VTT provides research and innovation services for private and public sectors.
The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.
Espoo, April 27, 2020
INNOFACTOR PLC
Sami Ensio, CEO
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,500 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2015–2019, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 10 %. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst
Innofactor Plc
Espoo, FINLAND
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: