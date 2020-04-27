Selbyville, Delaware, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical ophthalmology market recorded a remuneration of USD 10,625.74 million in 2019 and is estimated to accrue substantial return in the upcoming years. Mounting geriatric population and subsequent increase in the occurrence of eye related disorders are likely to augment the statistics for the surgical ophthalmology market.

Surgical ophthalmology market is divided into product type, end user, and surgery type segments. Based on product type segmentation, the market is bifurcated into implantable, consumables, equipment, and others. End user industries that demand surgical ophthalmology services include hospitals and eye clinics. In terms of the surgery types, the market is subdivided into cataract, refractive errors, vitreoretinal, and other surgeries.

The industry trends across Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are also enclosed in the detailed report. The market analysis further encompasses details on the competitive landscape of the industry, including the robust presence of top notch industry players, their growth tactics, and market share in the global surgical ophthalmology market.

The world’s geriatric population is one of the most predominant drivers for the surgical ophthalmology industry owing to the fact that they require relatively more healthcare services to lead a healthy life as with age, eye muscles tend to weaken resulting in vision problems.

In addition to the geriatric population, increased count of people having high grade diabetes has paved way for a dramatic increase in number of patients suffering from diabetic retinopathy or glaucoma. This increase has produced a surge in the worldwide surgical ophthalmology market expansion as well. Another fundamental factor aiding the growth of this market globally is the spurt in ocular surgeries, considering the rise in infections caused by microorganisms like Chlamydia trachomatis that results in trachoma.

On the basis of type segmentation, the global ophthalmology market is bifurcated into cataract, vitreoretinal, glaucoma, refractive error, and other different types of surgeries. One of the popular and well known ocular surgeries, the cataract surgery is commonly carried out in elderly population.

Advancements in intraocular lens development and manufacturing technology have significantly improved over the years given the fact that patients are showing high inclination towards implantable devices for vision enhancement, thereby adding to the market growth.

In terms of the geographical aspect, the market is demographically fragmented into Asia Pacific, Americas and Europe. It has been estimated that the Asia Pacific will lead the surgical ophthalmology market followed by Americas and Europe over the forecast period.

The worldwide surgical ophthalmology market is highly consolidated and typically boasts the presence of prominent players including Hoya Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Alcon Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Topcon, and several others. Mergers and acquisitions continue to be the strategic choice for these companies to expand their reach on the global level.

