The Global Thermal Scanners market accounted for $3.47 billion in 2018. Some of the key factors such as rising defense expenditure and technological advancements are driving market growth in the forecast period. However, restrictions imposed on the export of thermal imaging products is the limiting factor for the growth of the market.



Thermal scanners are used as protection tools for monitoring and scrutiny applications in industrial equipment and buildings of historical importance. Moreover, these scanners are used for extensive applications in mass screening of people to identify human temperatures.



By technology, the uncooled segment is likely to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it has wide applications in a variety of end user industries owing to their ability to function in all types of climate. On the basis of geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share due to the presence of a number of key players in the region who actively engage in developing innovative products.



Some of the key players in Thermal Scanners Market include AMETEK Land, Axis Communications Ab, COX, C-THERMAL, FLIR Systems, Inc, Fluke Corporation, HGH Infrared Systems, Infratec GmbH, L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc, Leonardo S.P.A., Opgal, Optotherm, Inc., Thermoteknix Systems LTD., Tonbo Imaging and Xenics.



Wavelengths Covered:

Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Short-wave Infrared (SWIR)

Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

Technologies Covered:

Uncooled

Cooled

Types Covered:

Handheld/Portable Camera

Fixed/Mounted Cores

Scopes & Vision Goggles

Applications Covered:

Detection & Measurement

Security & Surveillance

Thermography

Search & Rescue

End Users Covered:

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Aerospace & Defense

Commercial

Automotive

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By Wavelength

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)

5.3 Short-wave Infrared (SWIR)

5.4 Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)



6 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Uncooled

6.3 Cooled



7 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Handheld/Portable Camera

7.3 Fixed/Mounted Cores

7.4 Scopes & Vision Goggles



8 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Detection & Measurement

8.3 Security & Surveillance

8.4 Thermography

8.5 Search & Rescue



9 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial

9.3 Oil & Gas

9.4 Healthcare & Life Sciences

9.5 Aerospace & Defense

9.6 Commercial

9.7 Automotive



10 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 AMETEK Land

12.2 Axis Communications Ab

12.3 Seek Thermal Inc.

12.4 C-THERMAL

12.5 FLIR Systems, Inc

12.6 Fluke Corporation

12.7 HGH Infrared Systems

12.8 Infratec GmbH

12.9 L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

12.10 Leonardo S.P.A.

12.11 Opgal

12.12 Optotherm, Inc.

12.13 Thermoteknix Systems LTD.

12.14 Tonbo Imaging

12.15 Xenics



