Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Scanners - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Thermal Scanners market accounted for $3.47 billion in 2018. Some of the key factors such as rising defense expenditure and technological advancements are driving market growth in the forecast period. However, restrictions imposed on the export of thermal imaging products is the limiting factor for the growth of the market.
Thermal scanners are used as protection tools for monitoring and scrutiny applications in industrial equipment and buildings of historical importance. Moreover, these scanners are used for extensive applications in mass screening of people to identify human temperatures.
By technology, the uncooled segment is likely to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it has wide applications in a variety of end user industries owing to their ability to function in all types of climate. On the basis of geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share due to the presence of a number of key players in the region who actively engage in developing innovative products.
Some of the key players in Thermal Scanners Market include AMETEK Land, Axis Communications Ab, COX, C-THERMAL, FLIR Systems, Inc, Fluke Corporation, HGH Infrared Systems, Infratec GmbH, L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc, Leonardo S.P.A., Opgal, Optotherm, Inc., Thermoteknix Systems LTD., Tonbo Imaging and Xenics.
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By Wavelength
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)
5.3 Short-wave Infrared (SWIR)
5.4 Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)
6 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Uncooled
6.3 Cooled
7 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Handheld/Portable Camera
7.3 Fixed/Mounted Cores
7.4 Scopes & Vision Goggles
8 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Detection & Measurement
8.3 Security & Surveillance
8.4 Thermography
8.5 Search & Rescue
9 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Industrial
9.3 Oil & Gas
9.4 Healthcare & Life Sciences
9.5 Aerospace & Defense
9.6 Commercial
9.7 Automotive
10 Global Thermal Scanners Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 AMETEK Land
12.2 Axis Communications Ab
12.3 Seek Thermal Inc.
12.4 C-THERMAL
12.5 FLIR Systems, Inc
12.6 Fluke Corporation
12.7 HGH Infrared Systems
12.8 Infratec GmbH
12.9 L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc
12.10 Leonardo S.P.A.
12.11 Opgal
12.12 Optotherm, Inc.
12.13 Thermoteknix Systems LTD.
12.14 Tonbo Imaging
12.15 Xenics
