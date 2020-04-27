Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometrics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biometrics market accounted for $17.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $76.64 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as the need for security owing to threats of terrorist attacks and growing need for surveillance are driving the market growth during the forecast period. However, high deployment cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By authentication type, voice recognition is supposed to witness significant growth due to the consumer's likes for a safer identity mechanism. Technological advancement in biometrics and the growing popularity of voice recognition biometrics in the BFSI sector will propel market growth of this segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the estimated period due to the rapid digitalization and the increasing popularity of smart technology. The growing government initiatives in countries such as Canada and the US also fuel the market in this region.

Some of the key players in Biometrics Market include ASSA Abloy, Aware, Bio-Key International, Cognitec Systems, Daon, Facebanx, Fujitsu, Fulcrum Biometrics, NEC, Precise Biometrics, Safran, Secunet Security Networks, Securiport, Stanley Black & Decker and Thales.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Biometrics Market, By Functionality Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Combined

5.3 Noncontact

5.4 Contact



6 Global Biometrics Market, By Authentication Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Multi-Factor Authentication

6.2.1 Multimodal Biometric

6.2.1.1 Two-Factor Biometrics

6.2.1.2 Three-Factor Biometrics

6.3 Smart Card With Biometrics

6.4 Pin With Biometrics

6.5 Single-Factor Authentication

6.5.1 Fingerprint Recognition

6.5.1.1 Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS)

6.5.1.2 Non-Automated Fingerprint Identification System (Non-AFIS)

6.5.2 Voice Recognition

6.5.3 Signature Recognition

6.5.4 Iris Recognition

6.5.5 Palm/Hand Recognition

6.5.6 Face Recognition

6.5.7 Vein Recognition

6.5.8 Other Authentication Types

6.5.8.1 DNA Recognition

6.5.8.2 GAIT Recognition

6.5.8.3 Keystroke Recognition



7 Global Biometrics Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Readers

7.3.2 Camera

7.3.3 Scanners



8 Global Biometrics Market, By Deployment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premise

8.3 On-Cloud



9 Global Biometrics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive & Transportation

9.3 Government

9.4 Travel

9.5 Defense

9.6 Consumer Goods & Electronics

9.7 Healthcare & Life Sciences

9.8 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

9.9 Security

9.9.1 Commercial Security

9.9.2 Residential Security

9.10 Offices & Industrial

9.11 Information Technology

9.12 Aerospace

9.13 Agriculture

9.14 Building, Construction & Real Estate

9.15 Chemicals & Advanced Material

9.16 Energy & Utilities

9.17 Semiconductor

9.18 Food & Beverage

9.19 Packaging

9.20 Retail



10 Global Biometrics Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Affectiva

12.2 Aisin Seiki

12.3 Aptiv

12.4 Audi

12.5 Autoliv

12.6 CardioID

12.7 Daimler

12.8 Eyesight

12.9 Faurecia

12.10 Ford

12.11 General Motors

12.12 Harman

12.13 Honda

12.14 Jaguar Land Rover

12.15 Lear



