Dublin, April 27, 2020



This report looks at the current and forecasted global market for meat and poultry products, including pork, poultry, beef, and other meat products. The report is also segmented to discuss regional variations in meat and poultry consumption, and figures are broken out for 15 countries. The discussion includes key trends impacting meat consumption. Demand figures are presented in metric tons and long-term trends and year-to-year volatility in consumption are also included.



Further analysis in the "Global Meat & Poultry Trends" report discusses a number of trends that can affect meat consumption. These include the correlation between per capita income and meat consumption, competition from meat alternatives (with an emphasis on plant based products such as those offered by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods), flexitarian and other diets, animal welfare issues, and the impact of meat consumption on human health.



This report encompasses consumption of meat, poultry, and meat substitutes measured in carcass weight equivalent. Sources of data consulted for this report include:

Government agencies such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food & Agriculture Association of the United Nations, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development;

Meat and poultry processors and representative trade associations;

A wide range of pertinent industry sources, including business newspapers and magazines, company websites, consumer blogs, press releases, and trade publications.

Key Topics Covered:



About This Report Market Brief Trends Affecting Meat Consumption Meat Consumption by Type North America Latin America Europe Europe Asia/Pacific Africa/Mideast

