Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 27 April 2020 at 13:15

Terms and conditions of Talenom Plc’s share issue to personnel



On 23 January 2020, Talenom Plc announced that it is planning to arrange a share issue to personnel in spring 2020, in which shares in the company are offered for subscription to personnel and franchise entrepreneurs of Talenom Group. The purpose of the share issue is to engage the personnel and entrepreneurs by encouraging them to own the company’s shares.



The Board of Directors has decided on the detailed terms and conditions of the personnel share issue.

A maximum total of 120,000 new shares in the company will be offered in the personnel share issue for subscription by employees and franchise entrepreneurs in Finland, in deviation from shareholders’ pre-emptive subscription rights. The members of the company’s Board of Directors, the CEO and the Executive Board are not entitled to participate in the personnel share issue. The share subscription price is based on the trade volume-weighted average price of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd in the period starting on 1 March 2020 and ending on 31 March 2020, with a 10 per cent discount. The average price of the share in this period was EUR 6.51 and thus the subscription price is EUR 5.86 per share. The subscription period is from 11 May 2020 to 22 May 2020. The subscribed shares must be paid at the time of subscription. The subscription price will be recognised in the company's invested unrestricted equity fund.



The decision on the share issue is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 25 February 2020. The company will announce the final results of the personnel share issue after the end of the subscription period.

TALENOM PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi





Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients’ business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group’s net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media







