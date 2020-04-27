Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Milk and Cream Market - Market Analysis, Size, Segmentation, Trends, Consumption, Insights, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast until 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents a strategic analysis of the global milk and cream market and a forecast for its development in the medium term. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market volume and value, dynamics, segmentation, characteristics, main players, prices, international trade, trends and insights, growth and demand drivers and challenges. The report covers all global regions and 151 single countries. It presents information on each indicator for each of the 151 countries covered, offering unmatched value, accuracy and expert insights.



The report on the global milk and cream market covers:

Market volume, value and dynamics for the last five years;

Market segmentation (by region and each covered country; by product groups, etc.) for the last five years;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the market development (market trends and insights, drivers and challenges);

Value chain analysis and structure of price formation;

Analysis of retail price levels and their dynamics for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country);

Analysis of the major international trade flows;

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of imports for the last five years;

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of exports for the last five years;

Volume and dynamics of the average import and export prices for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country);

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of per capita consumption for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country);

Forecast for market development in the medium term (volume, value and segmentation by region and each covered country);

Characteristics of the main players on the market;

Analysis of the competitive landscape;

Five Forces analysis;

Analysis and forecast for the global economy and demographics.

This report presents data, which is:

Reliable (the report is prepared using a proven methodology, including both primary and secondary research);

Expert-verified (the data is cross-checked and confirmed by more than 50 global and local experts, representatives of the main market players);

Real (allowing you to confidently make smarter business and strategic decisions);

Comprehensive (breaks down the overall global data into separate data for 151 countries);

Comparable (the report covers information, which has been calculated in the same units for each indicator, making it comparable among all global countries and regions but still taking into account the local differences of the markets);

Easy to read, perceive and understand (you do not have to be a market expert to understand what really is happening on the market and how it works);

Valuable (the value you get from this report is much higher than the investment you make for it);

Quick and hassle-free to get (you can be reading this report in less than 24 hours);

Commercially feasible - you do not have to invest in 151 country reports separately;

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Product Description



5. State of the Global Demographics and Economy



6. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global milk and cream Market



7. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of milk and cream in 2014-2018



8. Global Foreign Trade Operations of milk and cream



9. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of milk and cream



10. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of milk and cream



11. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of milk and cream per Capita



12. Forecast for Development of the Global milk and cream Market in 2019-2024



Companies Mentioned



Nestle

Lactalis Group

Danone S.A.

Fonterra

Frieslandcampina

Arla Foods

Dean Foods

Yili

Mengniu

Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Inc.

Uelzena group

Meggle AG

Amul

DairyAmerica

Sodiaal Group

