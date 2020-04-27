Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Materials Market in Consumer Goods, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research study analyzes the growth opportunities for 3-Dimensional (3D) printing materials in the consumer goods market. This is a global deliverable and provides an in-depth research into the consumer goods segment that comprises footwear and jewelry. Regional analysis is presented at the segment level to capture the regional dynamics of 3D printing materials across the footwear and jewelry sectors. The time period for this study is 2016 to 2026 for the total market and the jewelry segment and 2018 to 2026 for the footwear segment, with 2019 as the base year.



The study also analyzes the current market size in terms of volumes and revenue, based on average prices of 3D printing materials across the marketplace. It also provides a 7-year forecast based on the expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) at which 3D printing materials are likely to grow across footwear and jewelry sectors, various material chemistries, regions, and technologies. The research service bases the forecast on various drivers and restraints, in addition to regional, product, and technology trends in the marketplace. The study also analyzes key market participants and the competitive factors that are critical for participants to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. Price variations and factors that affect prices for different 3D printing material chemistries have also been discussed in this study. To assess the current size of the market and to evaluate the future potential, key political, socioeconomic, regulatory, environmental, and technological factors have been taken into consideration.



The study also focuses on the Mega Trends affecting the adoption of 3D printing materials and the degree of their impact.



The footwear and jewelry segments are further segmented by region, chemistry, and technology. The footwear market is segmented by chemistries, such as polyurethane-based resin, Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), and other smaller chemistries, such as nylon and rubber. The jewelry market is segmented by chemistries, such as photopolymeric resins, plastic powders, and precious metals.



The key questions this study will answer are as follows:

Is the market growing, how long will it grow, and what will be the compound annual growth rate?

What are the key factors driving and restraining market growth?

What are the adoption levels of 3D printing in the footwear and jewelry segments?

What are the growth opportunities for the different application segments and chemistries?

What are the key factors differentiating the top participants in the market?

Which are the top participants in the 3D printing material market for consumer goods?

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Significance of Additive Manufacturing

Comparative Study of Consumer Goods Manufacturing

Major 3D Printing Technologies for Consumer Goods

Growth of 3D Printing in Consumer Goods

Market Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

3. Forecasts and Trends - Total 3D Printing Materials Market for Consumer Goods

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

4. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Leverage Price-performance Tradeoff to Enhance Market Penetration

Growth Opportunity 2 - Consolidations

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

5. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trends Impact on the Growth of the 3D Printing Materials Market for Consumer Goods

6. Analysis of the 3D Printing Materials Used in the Footwear Segment

Key Findings

Segment Overview and Introduction

Footwear 3D Printing Ecosystem

Regulations for 3D Printing Materials

Value Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Discussion

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology

Percent Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Chemistry

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

7. Analysis of the 3D Printing Materials Used in the Jewelry Segment

Key Findings

Segment Overview and Introduction

Jewelry 3D Printing Ecosystem

Market Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Discussion

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology

Percent Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Chemistry

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

8. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

9. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Market Engineering Methodology

Partial List of Companies

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

