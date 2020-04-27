Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Materials Market in Consumer Goods, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study analyzes the growth opportunities for 3-Dimensional (3D) printing materials in the consumer goods market. This is a global deliverable and provides an in-depth research into the consumer goods segment that comprises footwear and jewelry. Regional analysis is presented at the segment level to capture the regional dynamics of 3D printing materials across the footwear and jewelry sectors. The time period for this study is 2016 to 2026 for the total market and the jewelry segment and 2018 to 2026 for the footwear segment, with 2019 as the base year.
The study also analyzes the current market size in terms of volumes and revenue, based on average prices of 3D printing materials across the marketplace. It also provides a 7-year forecast based on the expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) at which 3D printing materials are likely to grow across footwear and jewelry sectors, various material chemistries, regions, and technologies. The research service bases the forecast on various drivers and restraints, in addition to regional, product, and technology trends in the marketplace. The study also analyzes key market participants and the competitive factors that are critical for participants to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. Price variations and factors that affect prices for different 3D printing material chemistries have also been discussed in this study. To assess the current size of the market and to evaluate the future potential, key political, socioeconomic, regulatory, environmental, and technological factors have been taken into consideration.
The study also focuses on the Mega Trends affecting the adoption of 3D printing materials and the degree of their impact.
The footwear and jewelry segments are further segmented by region, chemistry, and technology. The footwear market is segmented by chemistries, such as polyurethane-based resin, Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), and other smaller chemistries, such as nylon and rubber. The jewelry market is segmented by chemistries, such as photopolymeric resins, plastic powders, and precious metals.
The key questions this study will answer are as follows:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Forecasts and Trends - Total 3D Printing Materials Market for Consumer Goods
4. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
5. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
6. Analysis of the 3D Printing Materials Used in the Footwear Segment
7. Analysis of the 3D Printing Materials Used in the Jewelry Segment
8. The Last Word
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhp9pv
