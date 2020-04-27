Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "People Security Screening Market & Technologies - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





One cannot underestimate the importance and effect of Artificial Intelligence, Facial Recognition and Big Data based deep learning technologies on the future of the people security screening industry and markets.



This market report provides a comprehensive review of the global people security screening market. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.



The report presents a thorough analysis of 8 vertical, 8 technology, 5 revenue source, 5 regional and 43 national markets. Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 45 leading People Screening vendors.



Questions answered in this report include:

What is the People Screening market size and what are the trends during 2020-2025?

How Artificial Intelligence, Facial Recognition and Big Data based deep learning technologies affect the market?

What are the most attractive business opportunities?

What drives the People Screening customers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the People Security Screening technology & services trends?

What are the 245 sub-markets size over the 2018-2025 period?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

What are the revenue sources in 43 national markets over the 2018-2025 period?

The Global People Screening Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.



With a highly fragmented market we address the money trail - each dollar spent in the global people screening market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:



By 8 Technologies:

Whole Body Scanners (AIT)

Artificial Intelligence, Big-Data Based Deep-Learning

Explosives Trace Detectors (ETD)

ICT, Cybersecurity & Data Fusion Systems

Facial Recognition Technologies

Metal Detectors

Biometric & eID Documents Authentication

Baggage Screening Technologies (X-Ray & EDS)

By 8 Vertical Markets:

Aviation Security

Land/Sea Transportation Security

Border Security

Diplomatic Facilities Security

Government & Public Facilities Security

Public Venue Security

Private Sector Security

Correctional Facilities

By 43 and 8 National Markets

By 5 Revenue Source Markets:

Product Sales

System Installation & Commissioning

Planning & Consulting Services

Aftersale Service & Upgrades

Training Services

Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2020-2025 market

The People Screening Market report includes the following 3 appendices:

Appendix A: Market Background by Country

Appendix B: Facial Recognition Technologies

Appendix C: Abbreviations

The report provides updated extensive data on 27 leading vendors (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, and contact information).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t31nm2

