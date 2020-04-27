Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Process Automation Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The robotic process automation market was valued at USD 1549.6 million in 2019. Robotic process automation (RPA) basically refers to advanced technologies that can be programmed to perform a series of tasks, like data manipulation, triggering responses, and creating necessary communication with other process and systems, which previously required human intervention. Market vendors are also enhancing their offerings, by adding new features in areas, such as automation lifecycle management, workload management, SLA-based automation, credential management, and Citrix automation, as well as adding new data APIs. These enhancements are attracting new industries that are looking for higher operational and security capabilities.
The increase in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence and cloud-based solutions for internal efficiency among SMEs is stimulating market growth. A growing deployment of SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS offerings for customer relationship management, cloud computing, enterprise resource management, open source resources, co-operative robot learning, network connectivity, and other financial applications is also developing a market for RPA solutions.
The rising trend of the shift toward cloud-based solutions and increasing adoption of robot-based solutions, throughout various end-user industries, is expected to create new opportunities for establishment of robotic process automation globally.
The adoption of software robots for managing routine work carried out by temporary or seasonal staff, or for staff bursts that are required by regulatory spikes, new product launches, or some new operation being introduced, is further enhancing market growth.
Key Market Trends
Competitive Landscape
The robotic process automation market is moving towards consolidation, as various acquisitions and collaboration of large companies are expected to take place shortly.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHT
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.2 By Solution
5.3 By Size of Enterprise
5.4 By End-user Industry
5.5 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Profiles
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/li4dh4
