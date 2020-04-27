Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Markets International" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'Healthcare Markets International' journal delivers comprehensive, reliable and independent reporting on the full range of acute and primary healthcare services markets operating around the world. This digital journal covers medical and surgical hospitals and clinics, psychiatric hospitals, fertility, dentistry, primary healthcare and temporary/flexible staffing.



Always at the forefront of the news, 'Healthcare Markets International' prides itself on its interviews with leading names in the sector, its in-depth features and business news coverage which is second to none, providing invaluable insight and analysis.



Themed issues, guest writers and unique early access to the intelligence, make 'Healthcare Markets International' the must-read publication covering the international business of acute care.



Unique access to the country's leading healthcare intelligence provider



A unique feature of this publication, is the access to healthcare intelligence contained within the publisher's proprietary database and consultancy teams. This allows the implications of each article to be assessed in the context of underlying trends and emerging market forces.



Digital subscription package



Subscribers have access to a password protected news stream and a fully searchable online archive of stories. This digital subscription includes use of an online portal where you'll find PDF editions of each monthly issue available to download.



Subscription includes

10 digital editions of Healthcare Markets international

Full access to the online news archive

IMTJ (International Medical Travel Journal) subscription

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uyzsv2

