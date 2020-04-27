Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the soup industry, "Soup Market Growing by 397% as Consumers Move to Cooking at Home"



Many consumers are concerned about how they will feed themselves if they or their families become ill and need to self-isolate. Sales of soup, in particular canned, dry and instant soups, are continuing to rise since they last for a long time and are easy and quick to prepare when needed.



Soup is also seen as a comforting and nutritious meal for those who are unwell, which explains its rising popularity among consumers preparing for the possibility of self-isolation.



Companies such as Campbell Soup, Unilever, Associated British Foods, Baxters Food Group, Conagra Brands, Bear Creek Country Kitchens and General Mills are all seeing increased sales as the demand for soup grows.



