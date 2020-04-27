Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the cereals industry, "Cereals Market Experiences Growth of 214% Amid Coronavirus Pandemic"



The COVID-19 outbreak has led to greater demand for eat-at-home products like breakfast cereals and snack bars. Uncertainty about how long social-distancing will last has led many consumers to stock up on long-lasting cereal products like breakfast cereals, granola bars and other cereal bars.



Cereal producers like Kellogs and General Mills are responding by increasing production and hiring additional workers to ensure that they can meet the rising consumer demand. The Food and Agriculture Organization has predicted that wheat production will reach near-record levels in 2020 and that this along with ample inventories will help to shield the cereal industry from damage due to the coronavirus outbreak.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Cereals Market Experiences Growth of 214% Amid Coronavirus Pandemic"

