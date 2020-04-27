In-Network Access for More Than 3 Million Members

Parsippany, NJ, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDXG) announced today that its subsidiary, Interpace Diagnostics, has entered into a contract with Avalon Healthcare Solutions (Avalon), a specialty benefit management company with more than 3 million members, focused on laboratory testing. The new contract, whose terms were not disclosed, includes two of the Southeastern U.S.’s largest Blue Cross Blue Shield plans where members can now take advantage of the benefits of ThyGeNEXT® and ThyraMIR® thyroid testing while reducing their out of pocket expenses due to Interpace’s status as an in-network provider. Interpace has successfully achieved positive medical coverage for its services through Medicare as well as other leading national and regional health plans and is now focused on establishing more contracts to optimize the adjudication process.

According to Jack Stover, CEO of Interpace, “This contract with such an important regional specialty benefit management organization as Avalon continues our trend in establishing improved reimbursement through participation as an in-network lab.”

About Thyroid Nodules, ThyGeNEXT® and ThyraMIR® Testing

According to the American Thyroid Association, approximately 20% of the 525,000 thyroid fine needle aspirations (FNAs) performed on an annual basis in the U.S. are indeterminate for malignancy based on standard cytological evaluation, and thus are candidates for ThyGeNEXT® and ThyraMIR®.

ThyGeNEXT® and ThyraMIR® reflex testing yields high predictive value in determining the presence and absence of cancer in thyroid nodules. The combination of both tests can improve risk stratification and surgical decision-making when standard cytopathology does not provide a clear diagnosis for the presence of cancer.

ThyGeNEXT® utilizes state-of-the-art next-generation sequencing (NGS) to identify more than 100 genetic alterations associated with papillary and follicular thyroid carcinomas, the two most common forms of thyroid cancer. ThyraMIR® is the first microRNA gene expression classifier. MicroRNAs are small, non-coding RNAs that bind to messenger RNA and regulate expression of genes involved in human cancers, including every subtype of thyroid cancer. ThyraMIR® measures the expression of 10 microRNAs. Both ThyGeNEXT® and ThyraMIR® are covered by both Medicare and many commercial insurers.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is a leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Clinical services, through Interpace Diagnostics, provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has four commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation process (CEP): PancraGEN® for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; ThyGeNEXT® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay; and RespriDX® that differentiates lung cancer of primary vs. metastatic origin. In addition, BarreGEN® for Barrett’s Esophagus, is currently in a clinical evaluation program whereby we gather information from physicians using BarreGEN® to assist us in positioning the product for full launch, partnering and potentially supporting reimbursement with payers.

Pharma services, through Interpace Pharma Solutions, provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Pharma services also advance personalized medicine by partnering with pharmaceutical, academic, and technology leaders to effectively integrate pharmacogenomics into their drug development and clinical trial programs with the goals of delivering safer, more effective drugs to market more quickly, and improving patient care.

For more information, please visit Interpace Biosciences’ website at www.interpace.com.

About Avalon Healthcare Solutions

Avalon provides a comprehensive program managing all outpatient laboratory services across all providers, including independent, physician office and hospital-based labs. Using an independent Clinical Advisory Board (CAB), Avalon has developed a suite of science-based lab policies addressing all lab testing categories. Several independent health plans utilize the services of Avalon to manage their laboratory benefits including two of the Southeastern U.S.’s largest Blue Cross Blue Shield plans which include over 3 million members.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. The Company has attempted to identify forward looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Additionally, all forward-looking statements are subject to the “Risk Factors” detailed from time to time in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 22, 2020. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.