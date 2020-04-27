New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05889373/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on real-time location systems (RLTS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduced cost of RFID tags.

The real-time location systems (RLTS) market analysis includes solution segment, application segment and geographic landscapes



The real-time location systems (RLTS) market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Systems

• Tags



By Application

• Transportation and logistics

• Healthcare

• Government

• Retail

• Others.



By Geographic landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising demand for RLTS in transportation and logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the real-time location systems (RLTS) market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our real-time location systems (RLTS) market covers the following areas:

• Real-time location systems (RLTS) market sizing

• Real-time location systems (RLTS) market forecast

• Real-time location systems (RLTS) market industry analysis"





