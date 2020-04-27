SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today the online delivery of the content originally meant for showcase at the now-postponed annual European Immunogenetics and Histocompatibility Conference (EFI) that was scheduled for Apr 26-29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.



CareDx’s program will include two virtual symposiums with prominent researchers and clinicians. “I am glad to see CareDx providing a platform to share some of the latest innovations in HLA typing and post-transplant surveillance through the virtual platforms,” said Dr. Ashraf Dada, ARSHI President-Elect, Medical Director, Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics Lab, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Jeddah, KSA.

The first symposium titled, “Pioneering the Next-Generation of HLA testing: The Future has Arrived!” is scheduled for Monday, April 27 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM CET. Presentations include:

Pushing the Boundaries of Transplant Solutions, David Sayer, PhD, Vice President, Global Transplant Solutions, CareDx

Beyond the classical HLA genes - our experience using Hybrid Capture NGS, Milena Ivanova-Shivarova, PhD, Department of Clinical Immunology, University Hospital Alexandrovska, Sofia. Professor in Clinical Immunology, Medical University, Sofia

Implementation of QTYPE Real-Time PCR for Deceased Donor HLA Typing – UHL experience, Robert Bradshaw Clinical Scientist, University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, UK

The second symposium, titled “Changing the Transplant Care Paradigm - Cutting-Edge Technologies for Post-Transplant Surveillance,” is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM CET. Presentations include:

CareDx Leading innovation in Transplant Care, Peter Maag, PhD, CEO, CareDx

Liquid biopsy and risk prediction in Kidney Transplantation, Ashraf Dada, MD, PhD, FACHARZT ARSHI President-Elect, Medical Director, Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics Lab, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Jeddah, KSA

dd-cfDNA Monitoring for the Detection of Silent Antibody-Mediated Rejection, Markus Wahrmann, PhD, Medical University of Vienna, Department of Medicine

AlloSeq HCT, A New Tool for Chimerism Analysis After Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, Paul Kyle, Application Specialist and Senior Sales Manager, CareDx

In addition, there were six abstracts and one oral presentation that were accepted for the conference. CareDx will be recording and providing these posters for viewing on the company website.

AlloSeq Tx genotyping using DNA extracted from saliva

4th field resolution typing of HLA-H is critical for defining the MHC haplotype structure between HLA-F and HLA-E: Implications for matching in HSCT

Kidney transplantation beyond HLA; Apolipoprotein L1 (APOL1) testing by qPCR

HLA typing with Qtype® using DNA extracted from saliva

Laboratory validation of CE-marked AlloSeq cfDNA to measure donor-derived cell-free DNA in transplant patients.

Accurate, reproducible and sensitive chimerism monitoring with NGS-based AlloSeq HCT

Utility of dd-cfDNA in TCMR 1A and borderline allograft rejection

“We are proud to have this engagement and connection with our customers through these unique times around the world. This is a testament to CareDx’s commitment to HLA labs and transplant patients. Continuing to share innovation and scientific progress through these virtual platforms is one of our key goals right now,” said Peter Maag, CEO CareDx.

