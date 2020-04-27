SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today the online delivery of the content originally meant for showcase at the now-postponed annual European Immunogenetics and Histocompatibility Conference (EFI) that was scheduled for Apr 26-29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
CareDx’s program will include two virtual symposiums with prominent researchers and clinicians. “I am glad to see CareDx providing a platform to share some of the latest innovations in HLA typing and post-transplant surveillance through the virtual platforms,” said Dr. Ashraf Dada, ARSHI President-Elect, Medical Director, Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics Lab, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Jeddah, KSA.
The first symposium titled, “Pioneering the Next-Generation of HLA testing: The Future has Arrived!” is scheduled for Monday, April 27 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM CET. Presentations include:
The second symposium, titled “Changing the Transplant Care Paradigm - Cutting-Edge Technologies for Post-Transplant Surveillance,” is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM CET. Presentations include:
In addition, there were six abstracts and one oral presentation that were accepted for the conference. CareDx will be recording and providing these posters for viewing on the company website.
“We are proud to have this engagement and connection with our customers through these unique times around the world. This is a testament to CareDx’s commitment to HLA labs and transplant patients. Continuing to share innovation and scientific progress through these virtual platforms is one of our key goals right now,” said Peter Maag, CEO CareDx.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.
