LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics SA, a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Victor Sandor, M.D., to its Board of Directors.



“Victor is an accomplished biopharmaceutical leader and medical professional with extensive oncology product development experience that includes successfully obtaining several product approvals,” said Ron Squarer, Chairman of ADC Therapeutics’ Board of Directors. “I have had the pleasure of working with Victor and have no doubt that his strategic guidance will enhance our efforts to develop and, if approved, commercialize ADCs for the treatment of patients with hematological cancers and solid tumors.”

Dr. Sandor was most recently Chief Medical Officer at Array BioPharma, Inc. prior to its acquisition by Pfizer Inc. At Array, Dr. Sandor was instrumental in obtaining the approval of Braftovi® (encorafenib) and Mektovi® (binimetinib). Prior to joining Array, he was Senior Vice President for Global Clinical Development at Incyte Corporation, where he played a critical role in the approval of Jakafi® (ruxolitinib). Dr. Sandor was also Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Oncology at Biogen Idec and held positions of increasing responsibility in oncology product development at AstraZeneca, where he played an important role in the registration of Arimidex® (anastrozole) for adjuvant use and the development of several early stage programs through proof of concept. Dr. Sandor received his M.D.C.M. from McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and completed Fellowship in Medical Oncology at the National Institutes of Health.

“I’m thrilled to be joining ADC Therapeutics’ Board of Directors as the company prepares to submit a Biologics License Application for Lonca and continues to advance the development of its deep pipeline of novel ADCs. I look forward to working with the board and team as they work to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people with cancer by offering new treatment options,” said Dr. Sandor.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company develops ADCs by applying its decades of experience in this field and using next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology to which ADC Therapeutics has proprietary rights for its targets. Strategic target selection for PBD-based ADCs and substantial investment in early clinical development have enabled ADC Therapeutics to build a deep clinical and research pipeline of therapies for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancers with significant unmet need. The Company has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical trials, ranging from first in human to pivotal Phase 2 clinical trials, in the USA and Europe, and numerous preclinical ADCs in development.

Loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402), the Company’s lead product candidate, has been evaluated in a 145-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) that showed a 45.5% interim overall response rate (ORR), which exceeded the target primary endpoint. Camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), the Company’s second lead product candidate, is being evaluated in a 100-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) after having shown an 86.5% ORR in HL patients in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is also evaluating Cami as a novel immuno-oncology approach for the treatment of various advanced solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne, Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ .

