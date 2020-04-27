TORONTO, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Human Performance Expert Mike Mancias and Retired General Dr. Paulo Sergio Iglessias as Special Advisors to QuestCap. These two thought-leaders join QuestCap’s team of international experts engaged to advise on QuestCap’s investments in specialized industries and geographic regions. Mr. Mancias brings a world-class expertise in professional sports to QuestCap and General Iglessias will advise on its growing operations in Brazil.

“I’m honoured to join the QuestCap team,” said Mr. Mancias. “Bringing professional sports back to the field is a priority for leagues world-wide. QuestCap’s efforts in Colombia to relaunch professional soccer with DIMAYOR is an important first step. I’m happy to be able to lend my expertise to the QuestCAp team.”

“QuestCap is investing in critical research and the development of important health safety standards that will set the bar globally,” stated General Iglessias. “I’m proud to be a part of the team representing them in Brazil.”

“Engaging experts in specific fields and global markets is crucial to building our detailed understanding of these specialized industries and regions,” said Stan Bharti, Co-chair of QuestCap. “Mr. Mancias’s and General Iglessias’s expertise in the fields of professional sport and the Brazilian region, respectively, will be invaluable to us as we engage in projects within the world of sport internationally.”

As a veteran in the arena of professional basketball, Mr. Mancias has acted as Chief Performance Advisor to the NBA’s LeBron James for more than 14 years, and works frequently with leading NFL, MLB, PGA and NCAA athletes.

Mr. Mancias is globally known for his Human Performance Blueprint, which encompasses everything from preventative medicine to strength training/rehab, nutrition, and the latest in recovery techniques, and which many professional athletes and trainers now utilize as part of their personal training programs. As an expert in professional level sport, Mr. Mancias will advise on QuestCap’s newly launched Standard for Safe Sport, a new project focused on supporting the safe re-opening of professional sports leagues.

After completing his medical training in the state of Rio de Janeiro, General Iglessias acted as Director of a number of Brazilian Army hospitals including Brasilia (2011-2014). In 2015, General Iglessias was appointed Inspector for Health Services for the Army for the Amazon and in 2017, as Vice Director of Health Services for the Brazilian Army. General Iglessias retired in 2018 and continues to be actively involved in public health issues from his home in Campo Grande, Matto Grosso do Sul, Brazil.

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is a social-impact investment company. Through QuestCap’s three divisions, MedQuest, TechQuest and ClimateQuest, it seeks, secures and funds recognised sciences, technologies, and solutions that impact our global community today. The QuestCap executive team is complemented by a panel of global advisors that provide expertise across industries and geographies. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman, and Dr. Glenn Copeland, team physician to the CFL’s Ottawa Redbacks and MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays and consultant to MLB’s Atlanta Braves.

Recent MedQuest investments include: $1M into Sunnybrook Hospital’s Research Group for Emerging and Respiratory Viruses, $0.5M into Sinai Health Foundation’s research in COVID-19 diagnostic testing, Amino Therapeutics’s research in COVID-19 treatments, the purchase of 1M COVID-19 antibody testing kits for distribution in the Americas, and the development of the Standard for Safe Sport, a new standard for the mitigation of COVID-19 in professional sports, initially launching with the Colombian Professional Soccer League.

QuestCap is an investment company that seeks to enhance shareholder value over the long term by opportunistically making investments in equity, debt or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities, financing in exchange for royalties or distributions and the acquisition of all or part of businesses, portfolios or other assets.

QuestCap - Invest in The Future

