The global industrial refrigeration market is expected to reach $29,133 million in 2026, from $19,666 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026. Industrial refrigeration refers to the process of cooling using refrigeration and cooling systems to remove the heat from a low-temperature medium and transferring it to a high-temperature medium. Industrial refrigeration systems are deployed at large freezing and refrigeration plants for use in various industrial applications such as food & beverage processing, cold storage, and others.



The growing demand for industrial refrigeration systems in the FMCG industry majorly drives the growth of the market, owing to the increased use of packaged & processed foods and beverages in developing countries and preventing spoilage of semi-processed foods and drinks. Furthermore, increasing trend of upgrading cold storage infrastructures across emerging economies drives the growth of the market. However, high energy consumption for operation and high investment in maintenance of industrial refrigeration systems hamper the growth of industrial refrigeration market.



The introduction of advanced technologies such as innovative IoT-enabled refrigeration monitoring solutions can fuel the demand for industrial refrigeration systems. In March 2018, Carrier Transicold collaborated with Singamas Container Holdings Ltd. to develop PrimeLINE ONE, a new refrigerated shipping container.



The global industrial refrigeration market is segmented on the basis of offering, component, refrigerant type, application, type, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is bifurcated into industrial refrigerators and components. By component, the market is further divided into compressors, condensers, evaporators, controls, and others. By refrigerant type, it is classified into ammonia, carbon dioxide, hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), and others. By application, the market is categorized into fresh fruits & vegetables; dairy & ice cream; meat, poultry, & fish; beverages; chemicals; pharmaceuticals; and others. By type, the market is classified into stationary refrigeration and transport refrigeration. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players profiled in this report are Daikin Industries, Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Evapco, Inc., GEA Group AG, Johnson Controls, Inc., Ingersoll Rand Plc, LU-VE Group, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., The Danfoss Group, and United Technologies Corporation.



Based on offering, the industrial refrigerators segment generated the highest revenue in 2018.

Based on component, the compressors segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.

Based on refrigerant type, the HFCs segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.

Based on application, the meat, poultry, & fish segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.

Based on region, LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market revenue in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Key Player Positioning, 2016

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase In Consumption of Fmcg Products

3.5.1.2. Upgrading Cold Storage Infrastructure Across Emerging Economies

3.5.1.3. Rise In Adoption of Energy-Efficient & Eco-Friendly Refrigerants

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High Energy Costs For Operation And Maintenance of Industrial Refrigeration Units

3.5.2.2. Stringent Regulations Related To Usage of Refrigerants

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Use of IoT-Enabled Refrigeration Solutions For Equipment Monitoring

3.6. Global Refrigerant Volume Analysis

3.6.1. Global Refrigerant Volume By Type

3.6.2. Global Refrigerant Volume By End-Users

3.6.3. Global Refrigerant Volume By Refrigeration Systems

3.6.4. Global Refrigerant Volume By Region

3.7. Key Players By Region

3.8. Related Markets

3.8.1. Chillers Market By End-Users

3.8.2. Condensing Units Market By End-Users



4. Industrial Refrigeration Market, By offering

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By offering

4.2. Industrial Refrigerators

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

4.3. Components

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country



5. Industrial Refrigeration Market, By Component

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Component

5.2. Compressors

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

5.3. Condensers

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country

5.4. Evaporators

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, By Country

5.5. Controls

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, By Country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.6.3. Market Analysis, By Country



6. Industrial Refrigeration Market, By Refrigerant Type

6.1. Market Overview

6.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Refrigerant Type

6.2. Ammonia

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

6.3. Carbon Dioxide

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country

6.4. Hfc

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis, By Country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.5.3. Market Analysis, By Country



7. Industrial Refrigeration Market, By Application

7.1. Market Overview

7.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Application

7.2. Fresh Fruits & Vegetable

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

7.3. Meat, Poultry, & Fish Processing

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.4. Dairy & Ice Cream Processing

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.4.3. Market Analysis, By Country

7.5. Beverages

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.5.3. Market Analysis, By Country

7.6. Chemicals

7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.6.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.6.3. Market Analysis, By Country

7.7. Pharmaceuticals

7.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.7.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.7.3. Market Analysis, By Country

7.8. Others

7.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.8.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.8.3. Market Analysis, By Country



8. Industrial Refrigeration Market, By Type

8.1. Market Overview

8.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

8.2. Stationary Refrigeration

8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

8.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

8.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

8.3. Transport Refrigeration

8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

8.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

8.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country



9. Industrial Refrigeration Market, By Region

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. Lamea



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company Snapshot

10.1.4. Operating Business Segments

10.1.5. Product Portfolio

10.1.6. R&D Expenditure

10.1.7. Business Performance

10.1.8. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

10.2. Danfoss A/S

10.3. Emerson Electric Co.

10.4. Evapco, Inc.

10.5. Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft

10.6. Ingersoll-Rand Plc

10.7. Johnson Controls International Plc

10.8. Lu-Ve S.P.A.

10.9. Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.

10.10. United Technologies Corporation



