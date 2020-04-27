Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global automotive panoramic sunroof market size was valued at $1.31 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $4.26 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2019 to 2026.



Automotive panoramic sunroof is a large sunroof that is used to cover the entire roof of a vehicle and is significantly larger than the traditional sunroof. The panoramic glass sunroof uses more than one roof panel that opens above both the seats. It is also known as a multi-pane sunroof system, which tilts and slides open. Moreover, this is because multiple panes form one unit when closed and retracts upon slider track and stack when opened. It is majorly the operable fixed glass panel that consists of large panel size. Companies such as Webasto, Inalfa Roof System, and Nissan Maxima offer dual sunroof that is commonly known as panoramic sunroof. Automotive panoramic sunroof is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in innovation in glass technology and increase in demand for safety, comfort, and convenience features.



The global automotive panoramic sunroof market is segmented on the basis of material type, vehicle type, and region. Based on material type, the market is bifurcated into glass and fiber. By vehicle type, it is divided into hatchback, sedan, sport utility vehicle (SUV), battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and plug in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the automotive panoramic sunroof market include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., CIE Automotive SA, Donghee Industrial Co. Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV, Webasto SE, Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., Inteva Products, Automotive Sunroof-Customcraft (ASC) Inc., BOS Group, Magna International Inc., and others.



Key Benefits



This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive panoramic sunroof market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Finding of The Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market:



Based on material type, the fiber segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative growth rate.

Based on vehicle type, the sedan segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe contributed the highest automotive panoramic sunroof market revenue in 2018, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis (2017)

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising Innovation In Glass Technology

3.5.1.2. Rise In Demand For Safety, Comfort And Convenience Features

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High Integration And Maintenance Cost

3.5.2.2. Low Penetration of Power Sunroof In Low Segment Vehicles

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rising Penetration of Solar Sunroof In Electric Vehicles

3.5.3.2. Increase In Sale of Automotive Vehicles



4. Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market, By Material Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Glass

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis By Country

4.3. Fiber

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis By Country



5. Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hatchback

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis By Country

5.3. Sedan

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis By Country

5.4. Sport Utility Vehicle (Suv)

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis By Country

5.5. Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis By Country

5.6. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hev)

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.6.3. Market Analysis By Country

5.7. Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (Phev)

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.7.3. Market Analysis By Country



6. Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market, By Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.2.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.2.4. Market Analysis By Country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.2.4.1.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.2.4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.2.4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.3.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.3.4. Market Analysis By Country

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.3.4.1.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.3.4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.3.4.3. Spain

6.3.4.3.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.3.4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.3.4.4. France

6.3.4.4.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.3.4.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.3.4.5. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.5.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.3.4.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.4.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.4.4. Market Analysis By Country

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.4.4.1.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.4.4.2. Japan

6.4.4.2.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.4.4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.4.4.3. India

6.4.4.3.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.4.4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.4.4.4. South Korea

6.4.4.4.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.4.4.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.4.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4.5.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.4.4.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.5.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.5.4. Market Analysis By Country

6.5.4.1. Latin America

6.5.4.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.5.4.1.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.5.4.2. Middle East

6.5.4.2.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.5.4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type

6.5.4.3. Africa

6.5.4.3.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Material Type

6.5.4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Vehicle Type



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Company Snapshot

7.1.3. Operating Business Segments

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.1.5. Business Performance

7.2. Cie Automotive

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Company Snapshot

7.2.3. Business Performance

7.2.4. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

7.3. Webasto Group

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Company Snapshot

7.3.3. Operating Business Segments

7.3.4. Product Portfolio

7.3.5. Business Performance

7.3.6. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

7.4. Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Company Snapshot

7.4.3. Product Portfolio

7.4.4. Business Performance

7.5. Inteva Products

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Company Snapshot

7.5.3. Product Portfolio

7.6. Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Company Snapshot

7.7. Automotive Sunroof-Customcraft (Asc) Inc.

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Company Snapshot

7.7.3. Product Portfolio

7.8. Bos Group

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Company Snapshot

7.8.3. Product Portfolio

7.9. Magna International Inc.

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Company Snapshot

7.9.3. Operating Business Segments

7.9.4. Product Portfolio

7.9.5. Business Performance

7.10. Donghee

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Company Snapshot

7.10.3. Product Portfolio



