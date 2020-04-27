Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report the global bakery processing equipment market size was $11.4 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $18.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.



Bakery processing equipment are systems, and related machinery that aid different bakery processes including but not limited to bakery, kneading, slicing, mixing, and rolling. The key factors driving the growth of the bakery processing equipment market include growth of hospitality industry, upa surge in affordability, technological innovations, and advancement in bakery processing equipment materials. Moreover, customized solutions according to specific sizes and shapes remotely controlled equipment to revolutionize bakery processing equipment market in the upcoming years. However, factors such as increase in prevalence of used bakery processing equipment is expected to impede the market growth. Smart bakery processing equipment and highly efficient equipment have gained huge traction in the recent years, which is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



The global bakery processing equipment market is segmented into product type, application and region. By product type, the global market is studied across ovens & proofers, mixers, sheeters & molders, and others. Depending on application, the market is classified into bread, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits, pizza crusts and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA



Key findings of the study:



Asia-Pacific leads in terms of revenue share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

The ovens & proofers segment generates highest revenue in the bakery processing equipment market analysis.

In 2018, based on application, bread products accounted for about 40% of the global bakery processing equipment market share. However, the cookies and biscuits segments is expected to witness robust growth with a CAGR of 9.0%, during the forecast period.

In 2018, based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 7.8% during the bakery processing equipment market forecast.

Some of the key players operating in global bakery processing equipment market includes Paul Mueller Company, Buhler AG, Euroasia Food Equipment SDN BHD, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Welbilt Inc., Ali Group Srl, Breville Group, The Middleby Corporation, JBT Corporation, Heat and Control, Inc.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

