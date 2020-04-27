New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05889364/?utm_source=GNW

64 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 52% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing production of EVs, rise in government initiatives that support installation of EV charging stations and increase in investments by vendors to install EV charging infrastructure. In addition, growing production of EVs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market analysis include type segment and geographic landscapes



The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is segmented as below:

By Type

• AC

• DC



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing investment in EV charging stations powered by renewable sources as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of wireless charging of EVs and proliferation of vehicle to grid (V2G) energy transfer will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our electric vehicle charging infrastructure market covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market sizing

• Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market forecast

• Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market industry analysis





