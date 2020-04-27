Falls Church, Va., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), through its SNC-Lavalin PAE Inc. joint venture, was chosen to provide a range of services in support of the government of Canada to provide design expertise and to help deliver up to ten 100-bed mobile health units.

“We’re proud to bring our specialized expertise to bolster Canada’s health preparedness. PAE has a long history of responding to humanitarian crises around the world,” said PAE President and CEO John Heller. “Working with SNC-Lavalin, our talented workforce in Canada will deliver that same rapid response critical to Canada’s health readiness.”

“As a proud Canadian, fully integrated professional services and project management company, we are honored to be able to assist the federal government in this endeavor—that is to help ensure the health and safety of Canadians during this critical and unprecedented time,” said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. “Safety is at the heart of our work at SNC-Lavalin, and it is a privilege to continue to provide our expertise to help support Canadian efforts as we have done for government agencies around the world.”

“In an enduring partnership supporting the Canadian Armed Forces on deployed operations in Bosnia, Kabul and Kandahar in Afghanistan, and currently in Iraq and Kuwait, it is an honor and privilege to leverage the significant experience, capabilities and resources of SNC-Lavalin and PAE in serving Canadians at home,” said Robert Spencer, president and general manager of SNC-Lavalin PAE Inc.

As part of the federal mandate, SNC-Lavalin PAE Inc. will:

Arrange for the delivery, construction, warehousing and sustainment of up to ten 100-bed mobile health units.

Deliver advanced medical and logistical integration under one program management structure that can rapidly respond to changing requirements in support of contingency measures.

Provide support services.

Provide designs and configurations along standardized best practices with innovative progressive solutions to accommodate large and smaller urban settings, as well as remote settings.

Use agile and flexible contracting and procurement for the provision of medical logistics services on an as-needed basis to sustain the support mission of the mobile health units.

National and global cooperation will also be fundamental to achieving the level of readiness required to protect Canadians against global health challenges in the future. SNC-Lavalin PAE Inc. welcomes the collaboration with key suppliers in the medical, health and structures sectors, to successfully deliver this mandate.

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of more than 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Their expertise is wide-ranging — consulting and advisory, intelligent networks and cybersecurity, design and engineering, procurement, project and construction management, operations and maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about possible or assumed future results of operations, financial results, backlog, estimation of resources for contracts, risks related to IDIQ contracts, strategy for and management of growth, needs for additional capital, risks related to government contracting, including failures to properly manage projects and subcontractors, susceptibility to claims, litigation and other disputes, and risks related to public health crises. These forward-looking statements are based on PAE’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside PAE’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. PAE does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

