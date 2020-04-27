April 27, 2020 07:30 ET

April 27, 2020 07:30 ET

TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 27 APRIL 2020 AT 2:30 PM (EET)

Taaleri Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lindahl Robin

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20200424153554_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,488 Unit price: 6.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,488 Volume weighted average price: 6.2 EUR





Taaleri Plc

Communications





Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com