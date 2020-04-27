TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 27 APRIL 2020 AT 2:30 PM (EET)

Taaleri Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lindahl Robin
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20200424153554_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,488 Unit price: 6.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,488 Volume weighted average price: 6.2 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Communications

Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com