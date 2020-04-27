Selbyville, Delaware, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on hand sanitizer market which estimates the global market valuation for hand sanitizer will surpass US$ 3.6 billion by 2026. Increasing incidences of COVID-19 globally and difficulty in containing the spread will foster the hand sanitizer demand. The ability of sanitizer to diminish microbial count in a shorter period and convenience in its utilization will trigger the hand hygiene industry market growth.

Countries with skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 are facing a big public health crisis. COVID-19, being a respiratory infection, transmits rapidly from person-to-person through direct contact with a sick person or contaminated surfaces in the immediate environment. This has surged the need for disinfection, thus propelling hand sanitizer market demand. Considering the current circumstances, government health organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the WHO has emphasized highly over the use of personal hygiene products.

The foam-based hand sanitizer segment is expected to experience a lucrative growth and garnered around 16% market share in 2019. The growth of this segment is attributable to the fact that foam-based hand sanitizers quickly cling to hands when applied and covers a large portion of hands, making it convenient to use. Also, foam-based hand sanitizer provides protection for a longer period.

The alcohol-based sanitizer market witnessed around 93% share in 2019 and will experience tremendous growth during 2020 to 2026. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is one of the most effective precautions observed against most of the bacteria, fungi and some of the viruses.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, hand sanitizer always has been a premium product in personal hygiene segment and less commonly used. The current pandemic has reinforced the importance of hand sanitization. Tremendously rising demand for cost-effective hand sanitizer will augment the industry growth. Global as well as local hand sanitizer manufacturers are ramping up their production capacity to meet the soaring demand for hand sanitizers.

The online platform distribution channel is projected to witness around -1.5% CAGR over the forecast period. The exponential segmental growth is owed to change in purchaser buying conduct and rising enthusiasm for a web-based business. Likewise, online platforms acquaint buyers with a wide range of personal care and hygiene products that generally are not accessible in neighborhood retail stores. Convenience is the biggest perk that will drive segment growth.

Asia Pacific hand sanitizer market is projected to witness around -2.5% CAGR during 2020 to 2026. The COVID-19 outbreak in profoundly populated nations such as India and China are majorly impacting regional growth. Moreover, a rising concern for health and hygiene maintenance and an increase in spending on personal care products will foster the market growth.

Some major findings of the hand sanitizer market report include:

Growing public awareness about the role of hand sanitizer in personal hygiene will act as a major impact rendering factor for the industry growth.





Rising initiatives to promote the use of hand sanitizer will further propel the demand over the forecast years.





Increasing government initiatives and favorable regulatory scenario will flourish the hand sanitizer industry.





North America hand hygiene market revenue will expand significantly over the forthcoming years attributed to the exploding cases of COVID-19 outbreak in the region and industry players ramping up hand sanitizer production.

Some of the prominent industry players operating in hand sanitizer market share include 3M, Bath & Body Works Direct, Best Sanitizer, Certus Medical, Deb Group (S. C. Johnson & Son), Ecolab, Godrej Group, GOJO Industries, Hartmann Group, ITC Limited, Kutol, PZ Cussons, Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Himalaya Drug Company, Unilever, and Vi-Jon. These market participants are executing various growth strategies such as advertisements and promotional campaigns in order to increase their market share in hand sanitizer industry.

For instance, in April 2020, Unilever announced to redirect their current deodorant production facilities in Australia to bulk manufacture spray hand sanitizers under its Lifebuoy brand. This step will help the company to cater to the growing demand of hand sanitizers and garner significant market share.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Hand sanitizer industry 360⁰ synopsis, 2020 - 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Type trends

2.1.3. Composition trends

2.1.4. Distribution channel trends

2.1.5. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Hand Sanitizer Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2020 - 2026

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.1.1. Increasing cases of COVID-19 infection globally

3.3.1.2. Rising public awareness about personal hygiene

3.3.1.3. Government initiatives to promote good personal hygiene practice

3.3.1.4. Growing distribution of hand sanitizers in various healthcare settings

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3.2.1. Less effectiveness of alcohol-free hand sanitizer

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By type

3.4.2. By composition

3.4.3. By distribution channel

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on 10 major markets

3.5.1.1. Overview

3.5.1.2. U.S.

3.5.1.3. Germany

3.5.1.4. UK

3.5.1.5. France

3.5.1.6. Spain

3.5.1.7. Italy

3.5.1.8. China

3.5.1.9. India

3.5.1.10. Brazil

3.5.1.11. South Korea

3.5.2. Impact of COVID-19 on industry segments, by 10 major markets (2020)

3.5.2.1. By Type

3.5.2.1.1. Gel

3.5.2.1.2. Liquid

3.5.2.1.3. Foam

3.5.2.1.4. Others

3.5.2.2. By Composition

3.5.2.2.1. Alcohol-based sanitizer

3.5.2.2.2. Alcohol-free sanitizer

3.5.2.3. By Distribution channel

3.5.2.3.1. Retail

3.5.2.3.2. Online platform

3.5.3. Impact of COVID-19 on industry value chain

3.5.3.1. Research and development

3.5.3.2. Manufacturing

3.5.3.3. Marketing

3.5.3.4. Supply

3.5.4. Impact of COVID-19 on industry competition

3.5.4.1. Strategy

3.5.4.2. Distribution network

3.5.4.3. Product portfolio

3.5.4.4. Business growth

3.6. Porter’s analysis

3.7. Competitive landscape

3.7.1. Company matrix analysis

3.8. PESTEL analysis

