TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 27 APRIL 2020 AT 2.30 PM (EET)
Taaleri Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Smedsten Minna
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20200424153914_2
Transaction date: 2020-04-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 257 Unit price: 6.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 257 Volume weighted average price: 6.2 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com
Taaleri Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
