Head Mounted Display market worldwide is projected to grow by US$72.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 47.6%. Defense, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 48.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$53.4 Billion by the year 2025, Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 52.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Defense will reach a market size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 45.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Avegant Corporation
  • Beijing Antvr Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Fove, Inc.
  • Google LLC
  • HTC Corporation
  • Kopin Corporation
  • Magic Leap, Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oculus VR LLC
  • Osterhout Design Group
  • Recon Instruments, Inc.
  • Rockwell Collins, Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Seiko Epson Corporation
  • Sensics, Inc.
  • Shoogee GmbH & Co. KG
  • Sony Corporation
  • Thales Visionix, Inc.
  • Vuzix Corporation

