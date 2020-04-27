Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Head Mounted Display - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Head Mounted Display market worldwide is projected to grow by US$72.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 47.6%. Defense, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 48.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$53.4 Billion by the year 2025, Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 52.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Defense will reach a market size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 45.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Avegant Corporation

Beijing Antvr Technology Co., Ltd.

Fove, Inc.

Google LLC

HTC Corporation

Kopin Corporation

Magic Leap, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oculus VR LLC

Osterhout Design Group

Recon Instruments, Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Sensics, Inc.

Shoogee GmbH & Co. KG

Sony Corporation

Thales Visionix, Inc.

Vuzix Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Head Mounted Display (Product) Global Player Market Share Breakdown for 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Adoption of AR/VR Technologies Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in Demand for AR/VR Hardware

Growing Hunger for Immersive Technologies as the New Digital Reality Bodes Well for AR/VR Hardware: Global Spending on AR/VR Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Gaming, the Major Revenue Spinner in Consumer Applications

As the Most Heavily Commercialized Platform, Gaming is Poised to Drive AR &VR to the Mainstream Market: Global VR Gaming Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Resounding Success in the Games Industry Pushes AR/VR Transformation Beyond Gaming

How AR/VR is Changing the Automotive Industry: A Case Study in Non-Gaming Applications

As an Efficiency Enhancing Technology, Robust Adoption of AR/VR Technology in the Automotive Industry Strengthens the Business Case for AR/VR Hardware: Global Automotive AR/VR Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

As Wireless VR Becomes Mainstream, Wireless HMDs Will Score the Highest Gains in the Market

Eye Tracking AR/VR HMDs Make a Clamorous Entry Into the Market, Pushing Up Customer Interest & Technology Valuations

The Quest to Unlock the Potential of Eye-Tracking Technology in AR/VR to Drive Opportunities for Eye Tracking VR HMDs: Global Eye Tracking Devices Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Mobile VR/AR Make Battery Innovations Crucial to Market Growth, Expansion & Development

Falling Battery Costs to Drive Down Prices of AR/VR Devices & Push Penetration Deeper into Price Sensitive Consumer Markets: Global Lithium-ion Battery Costs (In US$ Per Kilowatt Hour) for the Years 2010, 2013, 2016 & 2019

Innovations in Supporting Semiconductors to Trip the Technology Into the Mass Adoption Stage

AR/VR Hardware Devices Will Emerge to be a Significant Part of the MtM Evolution: Global Wafer Demand for More than Moore (MtM) Devices (In Million 8-inch Equivalent Wafers) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2023

5G to Catalyze Mass Adoption of AR/VR Creating Opportunities Across the Technology Value Chain

Robust Outlook for 5G Proliferation Prepares AR/VR for a Journey Up the Early Majority Curve: Global 5G Infrastructure Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Innovations & Incremental Improvements in HMD Display to Spur Adoption & Use Case Scenarios Advanced Optics for VR

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH



