Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Shade Devices Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author has been monitoring the global smart shade devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 300.07 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 66% during the forecast period. Our reports on smart shade devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for convenience leading to increased demand for home automation systems. In addition, emergence of IOT and artificial intelligence-based smart shade devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the smart shade devices market as well.

Key Trends for smart shade devices market growth
This study identifies emergence of IOT and artificial intelligence-based smart shade devices as the prime reasons driving the smart shade devices market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in smart shade devices market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart shade devices market, including some of the vendors such as Coulisse BV, Crestron Electronics Inc., Hunter Douglas NV, Loxone Electronics GmBH, Pella Corp., Skyco Shading Systems Inc., Somfy SA, Springs Window Fashions LLC, The Denver Shade Co. and Vertilux Corp. Pty Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Overview
  • Market Landscape
  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market Sizing
  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition
  • Customer landscape
  • Overview
  • Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Appendix
  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

  • Coulisse BV
  • Crestron Electronics Inc.
  • Hunter Douglas NV
  • Loxone Electronics GmBH
  • Pella Corp.
  • Skyco Shading Systems Inc.
  • Somfy SA
  • Springs Window Fashions LLC
  • The Denver Shade Co.
  • Vertilux Corp. Pty Ltd.

