The author has been monitoring the global smart shade devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 300.07 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 66% during the forecast period. Our reports on smart shade devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for convenience leading to increased demand for home automation systems. In addition, emergence of IOT and artificial intelligence-based smart shade devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the smart shade devices market as well.



Key Trends for smart shade devices market growth

This study identifies emergence of IOT and artificial intelligence-based smart shade devices as the prime reasons driving the smart shade devices market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in smart shade devices market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart shade devices market, including some of the vendors such as Coulisse BV, Crestron Electronics Inc., Hunter Douglas NV, Loxone Electronics GmBH, Pella Corp., Skyco Shading Systems Inc., Somfy SA, Springs Window Fashions LLC, The Denver Shade Co. and Vertilux Corp. Pty Ltd.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Companies Mentioned



