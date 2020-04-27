Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Shade Devices Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The author has been monitoring the global smart shade devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 300.07 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 66% during the forecast period. Our reports on smart shade devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for convenience leading to increased demand for home automation systems. In addition, emergence of IOT and artificial intelligence-based smart shade devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the smart shade devices market as well.
Key Trends for smart shade devices market growth
This study identifies emergence of IOT and artificial intelligence-based smart shade devices as the prime reasons driving the smart shade devices market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in smart shade devices market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart shade devices market, including some of the vendors such as Coulisse BV, Crestron Electronics Inc., Hunter Douglas NV, Loxone Electronics GmBH, Pella Corp., Skyco Shading Systems Inc., Somfy SA, Springs Window Fashions LLC, The Denver Shade Co. and Vertilux Corp. Pty Ltd.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9ffki
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: