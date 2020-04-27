Dublin, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medicated Feed Additives Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medicated feed additives market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The increasing incidences of zoonotic and foodborne diseases, which have high chances of being naturally transmitted from animals to humans, led to the rising usage of the key feed additives that can minimize the occurrence of such diseases in farm animals.



Animal-based medicated feed proved to be necessary in regulating the metabolism and ensuring good health. The increase in health awareness in Asia-Pacific led to a surge in the demand for plant and animal proteins. However, the recent epidemic outbreaks have made meat quality a critical issue, especially in regions, like Europe and North America. The increase in applications of animal protein in the region exerted a massive pressure on livestock farmers, who are gradually shifting to various scientific methods of farming.



Ban on Antibiotics Leading to Growth in Other Segments



The usage of antibiotics in the food system is causing increasing concerns among the regulatory bodies in many countries. As early as 2006, the European Union banned the usage of antibiotics in animal feed. Since 2017, the United States Food & Drug Administration banned the use of antibiotics as animal feed supplements. With many countries and regions expected to follow suit, the focus has shifted to other additives that can help reduce the usage of antibiotics for livestock farming. Feed additives, probiotics, prebiotics, and enzymes were found to be the most likely candidates to substitute antibiotics. Probiotics have shown growth promotion and strong scientific evidence for efficacy. They are being commercially used as alternatives to antibiotics. The increasingly stringent regulatory framework related to antibiotics and the increased efficacy of probiotics as a substitute are expected to be the major factors leading to the robust growth of the probiotics segment of the medicated feed additives market.



Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Market



Feed production in Asia-Pacific suffered a minor setback in 2019, on account of the spread of the African Swine Fever, especially in China and Southeast Asian countries. However, the region remains the largest geographical segment in the medicated feed additives market.



In 2018, the Chinese government launched a pilot program, aiming at the elimination of antibiotics use in the livestock feed by 2020. The implementation of this policy has been creating an impact on the feed industry in the country. Upgradation of feed formulations, such as raw material composition, for meeting the needs of animals at different growth stages, and feed production management, such as the need to upgrade the feed processing technology and drive the formulation change, are the crucial factors expected to affect the feed manufacturers in the country.



Competitive Landscape



The medicated feed market is consolidated, with the top global and regional players occupying major market shares. The focus on quality through extensive investments in R&D was the most adopted strategy of the global leading players in the market. Major investments are directed toward product line expansions and innovations for creating new products to retain the existing customer base. The major players in the market are Cargill Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Zoetis Inc., Alltech Inc., and Kemin Industries, among others.



