Aspo Plc

Managers’ transactions

April 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.



Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Gustav Nyberg

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nyberg, Gustav

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20200424144058_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-23

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000415666

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500,000 Unit price: 100 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 500,000 Volume weighted average price: 100 PCT



ASPO Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO

For further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com



Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com



